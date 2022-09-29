2022 The Ascendant LPGA purse, winner's share, prize money payout
LPGA Tour

2022 The Ascendant LPGA purse, winner’s share, prize money payout

09/29/2022 at 1:43 pm
Golf News Net


The 2022 The Ascendant LPGA purse is set for $1.7 million, with the winner's share coming in at $255,000 -- the standard 15 percent payout according to the LPGA Tour's prize money distribution chart.

The 2022 The Ascendant LPGA field is headed by Nelly Korda, Brooke Henderson, Lydia Ko and more.

This is the 27th event of the 2022 LPGA Tour season. This is a 72-hole event with a cut to the top 70 and ties after 36 holes.

The event is played this year at Old American Golf Club in The Colony, Texas.

The Ascendant LPGA women's: What you need to know

Purse: $1,700,000
Winner's share: $255,000
Field size: 144 players
36-hole cut: Top 70 and ties

What else is on the line: Race to the CME Globe points, WWGR points, exemptions

Beyond money, there are important points, perks and benefits on the line for the field -- in particular, the tournament winner.

The winner of this tournament earns 500 points toward the Race to the CME Globe. The field earns Race to the CME Globe points based on finish.

The top 60 players in the standings at the end of the Pelican Women's Championship get into the season-ending CME Group Tour Championship. The winner of that tournament wins the Race to the CME Globe and a $1.5 million first-place prize.

Winning comes with other big benefits, including a two-year exemption on the LPGA Tour, as well berths into other big tournaments.

2022 The Ascendant LPGA purse, winner's share, prize money payout

POSITION MONEY
1 $255,000
2 $158,182
3 $114,750
4 $88,768
5 $71,448
6 $58,457
7 $48,931
8 $42,869
9 $38,539
10 $35,074
11 $32,476
12 $30,310
13 $28,405
14 $26,674
15 $25,114
16 $23,729
17 $22,517
18 $21,478
19 $20,612
20 $19,918
21 $19,226
22 $18,533
23 $17,841
24 $17,147
25 $16,542
26 $15,936
27 $15,328
28 $14,722
29 $14,117
30 $13,597
31 $13,077
32 $12,557
33 $12,038
34 $11,518
35 $11,086
36 $10,652
37 $10,220
38 $9,786
39 $9,353
40 $9,007
41 $8,661
42 $8,315
43 $7,967
44 $7,621
45 $7,361
46 $7,101
47 $6,842
48 $6,582
49 $6,321
50 $6,061
51 $5,890
52 $5,715
53 $5,542
54 $5,369
55 $5,196
56 $5,022
57 $4,850
58 $4,676
59 $4,504
60 $4,330
61 $4,244
62 $4,157
63 $4,071
64 $3,984
65 $3,896
66 $3,811
67 $3,725
68 $3,636
69 $3,550
70 $3,465

Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Golf News Net

We use the Golf News Net byline sometimes just to change things up. But, it's one of us humans writing the story, we promise.

Sometimes we post sponsored content from this account, and it is labeled as such.

We also occasionally include links to products and services from merchants of our choice. GNN may earn a commission from sales generated by those links. See more in GNN's affiliate disclosure.