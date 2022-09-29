2022 Sanderson Farms Championship TV schedule: How to watch on Golf Channel

The 2022 Sanderson Farms Championship marks the return of the PGA Tour to Mississippi, with the Tour playing the event at The Country Club of Jackson in Jackson, Miss..

The Sanderson Farms Championship TV schedule is something a lot of golf fans have come to know with Golf Channel and CBS airing the PGA Tour-sanctioned event. The PGA Tour TV schedule predictable for a reason, and Golf Channel airs four days of live golf action from The Country Club of Jackson in Jackson, Miss..

A world-class field seeks to win in one of the PGA Tour's fall events.

There will be four days of this tournament, with a cut after 36 holes.

Golf Channel has TV coverage of Thursday's first round, Friday's second round, Saturday's third round and Sunday's final round.

On the first three days of the tournament, the coverage window will be three hours from 3:30-6:30 p.m. Eastern. On Sunday, Golf Channel has coverage from 3:30-6:30 p.m. Eastern.

All of this coverage can be streamed online using GolfChannel.com and the Golf Channel app, as well on CBSSports.com. However, if you prefer to watch the 2022 Sanderson Farms Championship on good, ole-fashioned TV, here are the 2022 Sanderson Farms Championship TV times and schedule.

2022 Sanderson Farms Championship TV schedule, times, channels

All times are Eastern