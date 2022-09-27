Mickelson, Poulter, Gooch and Swafford withdraw from LIV-supported lawsuit against PGA Tour
LIV Golf

Mickelson, Poulter, Gooch and Swafford withdraw from LIV-supported lawsuit against PGA Tour

09/27/2022 at 1:40 pm
Golf News Net


Four more LIV golfers -- Phil Mickelson, Ian Poulter, Talor Gooch and Hudson Swafford -- are the latest to exit the LIV-backed anti-trust lawsuit against the PGA Tour.

Now just three golfers from the original 11 plaintiffs in the lawsuit -- Bryson DeChambeau, Peter Uihlein and Matt Jones -- remain in the suit, along with LIV Golf, Inc., which joined the players as a plaintiff after the initial filing.

Ahead of the LIV Golf event in Illinois, Mickelson indicated he would likely pull out of the suit, saying it was not "necessary for me to get involved."

LA QUINTA, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 17: Phil Mickelson tees off on the 17th hole during the second round of The American Express tournament at the Jack Nicklaus Tournament Course at PGA West on January 17, 2020 in La Quinta, California. (Photo by Jeff Gross/Getty Images)

Abraham Ancer, Pat Perez, Carlos Ortiz and Jason Kokrak all had previously withdrawn from the lawsuit.

Jones, Gooch and Swafford all sought an injunction from the same court and Judge Beth Freeman, seeking an order that the PGA Tour allow them to play in the FedEx Cup playoffs as long as they remained eligible through the points system. That motion was denied by Judge Freeman, saying the players appeared to sign with LIV Golf knowing that they could be locked out of PGA Tour events and the FedEx Cup playoffs and valuing that potential loss in their deals with LIV.

In ruling on the sought order, Freeman said the soonest that the lawsuit could go to trial is sometime in early 2024. The PGA Tour's request for summary judgment will be heard on July 23, 2023, at which point the Tour will seek the dismissal of the lawsuit.

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Golf News Net

We use the Golf News Net byline sometimes just to change things up. But, it's one of us humans writing the story, we promise.

Sometimes we post sponsored content from this account, and it is labeled as such.

We also occasionally include links to products and services from merchants of our choice. GNN may earn a commission from sales generated by those links. See more in GNN's affiliate disclosure.