2022 Yeander TPC final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won
09/25/2022 at 7:08 pm
The 2022 Yeangder TPC final leaderboard is headed by winner Travis Smyth, who earned the Asian Tour win at Linkou International Golf and Country Club in Taiwan.

In the final round, Smyth shot his second 66 in a row, earning a two-shot victory over Lee Chieh-po on 19-under 269, marking his first Asian Tour win and the 11th first-time winner this season.

Four players finished in a tie for third place on 14-under total, including American Berry Henson.

Smyth won the $126,000 winner's share of the $700,000 purse.

Yeangder TPC recap notes

Smyth earned approximately 2.3 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win. The field for the tournament was weak, but the OWGR points do help.

There was a cut this week, with 78 players finishing the event in the latest event of the season.

The 2022 Asian Tour schedule continues next week with the Mercuries Taiwan Masters.

2022 Yeangder TPC final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

POS PLAYER TO PAR R1 R2 R3 R4 TOT MONEY
1 Travis Smyth -19 68 69 66 66 269 $126,000
2 Lee Chieh-po -17 67 68 69 67 271 $77,000
T3 Wang Wei-hsuan -14 70 68 69 67 274 $32,778
T3 Nicholas Fung -14 72 68 67 67 274 $32,778
T3 Berry Henson -14 68 67 71 68 274 $32,778
T3 Bjorn Hellgren -14 68 68 69 69 274 $32,778
7 Liu Yen-Hung -13 69 68 69 69 275 $19,950
T8 Honey Baisoya -12 71 69 69 67 276 $15,167
T8 Ajeetesh Sandhu -12 67 68 73 68 276 $15,167
T8 Rashid Khan -12 68 70 70 68 276 $15,167
T11 Chan Shih-chang -11 66 71 74 66 277 $11,398
T11 Ben Leong -11 66 73 68 70 277 $11,398
T11 Settee Prakongvech -11 69 66 70 72 277 $11,398
T14 Pawin Ingkhapradit -10 71 73 67 67 278 $9,485
T14 Daniel Fox -10 69 70 71 68 278 $9,485
T14 Justin Quiban -10 73 66 69 70 278 $9,485
T14 Chapchai Nirat -10 69 64 71 74 278 $9,485
T18 Lin Keng-wei -9 67 71 72 69 279 $7,989
T18 Kevin Yuan -9 70 70 70 69 279 $7,989
T18 Chikkarangappa S -9 69 68 72 70 279 $7,989
T18 Wang Tsung-chieh -9 68 70 70 71 279 $7,989
T22 Suradit Yongcharoenchai -8 70 72 71 67 280 $7,105
T22 Huang Yi-tseng -8 69 70 73 68 280 $7,105
T22 Prom Meesawat -8 67 72 71 70 280 $7,105
T22 Sarit Suwannarut -8 71 69 69 71 280 $7,105
T26 Mathiam Keyser -7 69 70 74 68 281 $6,370
T26 Lu Wei-chih -7 71 70 71 69 281 $6,370
T26 Rattanon Wannasrichan -7 68 69 73 71 281 $6,370
T29 Shiv Kapur -6 64 74 74 70 282 $5,553
T29 Nitithorn Thippong -6 67 71 75 69 282 $5,553
T29 Lu Sun-yi -6 67 74 71 70 282 $0
T29 Rahil Gangjee -6 70 70 72 70 282 $5,553
T29 Sung Mao-chang -6 70 69 72 71 282 $5,553
T29 Yeh Yu-chen -6 69 73 69 71 282 $5,553
T29 Tirawat Kaewsiribandit -6 68 68 72 74 282 $5,553
T36 Siddikur Rahman -5 74 68 71 70 283 $4,900
T36 Veer Ahlawat -5 70 72 72 69 283 $4,900
T36 Wen Cheng-hsiang -5 70 71 75 67 283 $4,900
T39 Hung Chien-yao -3 70 72 71 72 285 $4,480
T39 Lin Wen-tang -3 72 69 72 72 285 $4,480
T39 Cho Tsung-lin -3 69 69 71 76 285 $4,480
T42 S.S.P Chawrasia -2 75 68 71 72 286 $3,875
T42 Yikeun Chang -2 70 72 73 71 286 $3,875
T42 Danny Masrin -2 72 67 72 75 286 $3,875
T42 Rory Hie -2 71 73 71 71 286 $3,875
T42 Udayan Mane -2 71 71 74 70 286 $3,875
T42 Chen Yi-tong -2 70 73 74 69 286 $3,875
T42 Atiruj Winaicharoenchai -2 73 71 74 68 286 $3,875
T49 Miguel Carballo -1 67 71 74 75 287 $3,150
T49 Karandeep Kochhar -1 74 68 73 72 287 $3,150
T49 Mardan Mamat -1 72 67 72 76 287 $3,150
T49 Manu Gandas -1 70 73 72 72 287 $3,150
T49 Jake Higginbottom -1 70 70 76 71 287 $3,150
T54 Danthai Boonma E 70 71 72 75 288 $2,485
T54 Jakraphan Premsirigorn E 73 68 73 74 288 $2,485
T54 Kasidit Lepkurte E 72 70 72 74 288 $2,485
T54 Chen Hao-sen E 71 73 71 73 288 $2,485
T54 Chiang Chen-chih E 72 72 71 73 288 $2,485
T54 Yin-jen Fang E 75 69 74 70 288 $2,485
T54 Lin Yung-lung E 71 73 74 70 288 $2,485
T54 Scott Strange E 73 70 76 69 288 $2,485
T62 Adilson Da Silva 1 72 72 71 74 289 $2,100
T62 Lu Chien-soon 1 74 70 73 72 289 $2,100
T62 Kevin Phelan 1 71 70 77 71 289 $2,100
T65 Liao Huan-jyun 2 69 72 73 76 290 $1,925
T65 Hsieh Chi-hsien 2 73 71 75 71 290 $1,925
T67 Ian Snyman 3 68 72 74 77 291 $1,680
T67 Ben Eccles 3 72 69 75 75 291 $1,680
T67 Miguel Tabuena 3 72 69 76 74 291 $1,680
T67 Sattaya Supupramai 3 70 74 74 73 291 $1,680
T67 Angelo Que 3 72 72 76 71 291 $1,680
T72 Lai Chia-i 4 71 73 72 76 292 $1,435
T72 Thitipan Pachuayprakong 4 73 68 77 74 292 $1,435
T74 Chan Yih-shin 5 71 73 74 75 293 $1,225
T74 Yeh Wei-tze 5 69 74 76 74 293 $1,225
T74 Aman Raj 5 70 74 76 73 293 $1,225
T74 Jack Munro 5 72 72 76 73 293 $1,225
78 Hsieh Cheng-wei 7 69 74 78 74 295 $0

