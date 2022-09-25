2022 Yeander TPC final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

The 2022 Yeangder TPC final leaderboard is headed by winner Travis Smyth, who earned the Asian Tour win at Linkou International Golf and Country Club in Taiwan.

In the final round, Smyth shot his second 66 in a row, earning a two-shot victory over Lee Chieh-po on 19-under 269, marking his first Asian Tour win and the 11th first-time winner this season.

Four players finished in a tie for third place on 14-under total, including American Berry Henson.

Smyth won the $126,000 winner's share of the $700,000 purse.

Yeangder TPC recap notes

Smyth earned approximately 2.3 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win. The field for the tournament was weak, but the OWGR points do help.

There was a cut this week, with 78 players finishing the event in the latest event of the season.

The 2022 Asian Tour schedule continues next week with the Mercuries Taiwan Masters.

2022 Yeangder TPC final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts