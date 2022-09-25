2022 Yeander TPC final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

The 2022 Yeangder TPC final leaderboard is headed by winner Travis Smyth, who earned the Asian Tour win at Linkou International Golf and Country Club in Taiwan.
In the final round, Smyth shot his second 66 in a row, earning a two-shot victory over Lee Chieh-po on 19-under 269, marking his first Asian Tour win and the 11th first-time winner this season.
Four players finished in a tie for third place on 14-under total, including American Berry Henson.
Smyth won the $126,000 winner's share of the $700,000 purse.
Yeangder TPC recap notes
Smyth earned approximately 2.3 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win. The field for the tournament was weak, but the OWGR points do help.
There was a cut this week, with 78 players finishing the event in the latest event of the season.
The 2022 Asian Tour schedule continues next week with the Mercuries Taiwan Masters.
2022 Yeangder TPC final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts
|POS
|PLAYER
|TO PAR
|R1
|R2
|R3
|R4
|TOT
|MONEY
|1
|Travis Smyth
|-19
|68
|69
|66
|66
|269
|$126,000
|2
|Lee Chieh-po
|-17
|67
|68
|69
|67
|271
|$77,000
|T3
|Wang Wei-hsuan
|-14
|70
|68
|69
|67
|274
|$32,778
|T3
|Nicholas Fung
|-14
|72
|68
|67
|67
|274
|$32,778
|T3
|Berry Henson
|-14
|68
|67
|71
|68
|274
|$32,778
|T3
|Bjorn Hellgren
|-14
|68
|68
|69
|69
|274
|$32,778
|7
|Liu Yen-Hung
|-13
|69
|68
|69
|69
|275
|$19,950
|T8
|Honey Baisoya
|-12
|71
|69
|69
|67
|276
|$15,167
|T8
|Ajeetesh Sandhu
|-12
|67
|68
|73
|68
|276
|$15,167
|T8
|Rashid Khan
|-12
|68
|70
|70
|68
|276
|$15,167
|T11
|Chan Shih-chang
|-11
|66
|71
|74
|66
|277
|$11,398
|T11
|Ben Leong
|-11
|66
|73
|68
|70
|277
|$11,398
|T11
|Settee Prakongvech
|-11
|69
|66
|70
|72
|277
|$11,398
|T14
|Pawin Ingkhapradit
|-10
|71
|73
|67
|67
|278
|$9,485
|T14
|Daniel Fox
|-10
|69
|70
|71
|68
|278
|$9,485
|T14
|Justin Quiban
|-10
|73
|66
|69
|70
|278
|$9,485
|T14
|Chapchai Nirat
|-10
|69
|64
|71
|74
|278
|$9,485
|T18
|Lin Keng-wei
|-9
|67
|71
|72
|69
|279
|$7,989
|T18
|Kevin Yuan
|-9
|70
|70
|70
|69
|279
|$7,989
|T18
|Chikkarangappa S
|-9
|69
|68
|72
|70
|279
|$7,989
|T18
|Wang Tsung-chieh
|-9
|68
|70
|70
|71
|279
|$7,989
|T22
|Suradit Yongcharoenchai
|-8
|70
|72
|71
|67
|280
|$7,105
|T22
|Huang Yi-tseng
|-8
|69
|70
|73
|68
|280
|$7,105
|T22
|Prom Meesawat
|-8
|67
|72
|71
|70
|280
|$7,105
|T22
|Sarit Suwannarut
|-8
|71
|69
|69
|71
|280
|$7,105
|T26
|Mathiam Keyser
|-7
|69
|70
|74
|68
|281
|$6,370
|T26
|Lu Wei-chih
|-7
|71
|70
|71
|69
|281
|$6,370
|T26
|Rattanon Wannasrichan
|-7
|68
|69
|73
|71
|281
|$6,370
|T29
|Shiv Kapur
|-6
|64
|74
|74
|70
|282
|$5,553
|T29
|Nitithorn Thippong
|-6
|67
|71
|75
|69
|282
|$5,553
|T29
|Lu Sun-yi
|-6
|67
|74
|71
|70
|282
|$0
|T29
|Rahil Gangjee
|-6
|70
|70
|72
|70
|282
|$5,553
|T29
|Sung Mao-chang
|-6
|70
|69
|72
|71
|282
|$5,553
|T29
|Yeh Yu-chen
|-6
|69
|73
|69
|71
|282
|$5,553
|T29
|Tirawat Kaewsiribandit
|-6
|68
|68
|72
|74
|282
|$5,553
|T36
|Siddikur Rahman
|-5
|74
|68
|71
|70
|283
|$4,900
|T36
|Veer Ahlawat
|-5
|70
|72
|72
|69
|283
|$4,900
|T36
|Wen Cheng-hsiang
|-5
|70
|71
|75
|67
|283
|$4,900
|T39
|Hung Chien-yao
|-3
|70
|72
|71
|72
|285
|$4,480
|T39
|Lin Wen-tang
|-3
|72
|69
|72
|72
|285
|$4,480
|T39
|Cho Tsung-lin
|-3
|69
|69
|71
|76
|285
|$4,480
|T42
|S.S.P Chawrasia
|-2
|75
|68
|71
|72
|286
|$3,875
|T42
|Yikeun Chang
|-2
|70
|72
|73
|71
|286
|$3,875
|T42
|Danny Masrin
|-2
|72
|67
|72
|75
|286
|$3,875
|T42
|Rory Hie
|-2
|71
|73
|71
|71
|286
|$3,875
|T42
|Udayan Mane
|-2
|71
|71
|74
|70
|286
|$3,875
|T42
|Chen Yi-tong
|-2
|70
|73
|74
|69
|286
|$3,875
|T42
|Atiruj Winaicharoenchai
|-2
|73
|71
|74
|68
|286
|$3,875
|T49
|Miguel Carballo
|-1
|67
|71
|74
|75
|287
|$3,150
|T49
|Karandeep Kochhar
|-1
|74
|68
|73
|72
|287
|$3,150
|T49
|Mardan Mamat
|-1
|72
|67
|72
|76
|287
|$3,150
|T49
|Manu Gandas
|-1
|70
|73
|72
|72
|287
|$3,150
|T49
|Jake Higginbottom
|-1
|70
|70
|76
|71
|287
|$3,150
|T54
|Danthai Boonma
|E
|70
|71
|72
|75
|288
|$2,485
|T54
|Jakraphan Premsirigorn
|E
|73
|68
|73
|74
|288
|$2,485
|T54
|Kasidit Lepkurte
|E
|72
|70
|72
|74
|288
|$2,485
|T54
|Chen Hao-sen
|E
|71
|73
|71
|73
|288
|$2,485
|T54
|Chiang Chen-chih
|E
|72
|72
|71
|73
|288
|$2,485
|T54
|Yin-jen Fang
|E
|75
|69
|74
|70
|288
|$2,485
|T54
|Lin Yung-lung
|E
|71
|73
|74
|70
|288
|$2,485
|T54
|Scott Strange
|E
|73
|70
|76
|69
|288
|$2,485
|T62
|Adilson Da Silva
|1
|72
|72
|71
|74
|289
|$2,100
|T62
|Lu Chien-soon
|1
|74
|70
|73
|72
|289
|$2,100
|T62
|Kevin Phelan
|1
|71
|70
|77
|71
|289
|$2,100
|T65
|Liao Huan-jyun
|2
|69
|72
|73
|76
|290
|$1,925
|T65
|Hsieh Chi-hsien
|2
|73
|71
|75
|71
|290
|$1,925
|T67
|Ian Snyman
|3
|68
|72
|74
|77
|291
|$1,680
|T67
|Ben Eccles
|3
|72
|69
|75
|75
|291
|$1,680
|T67
|Miguel Tabuena
|3
|72
|69
|76
|74
|291
|$1,680
|T67
|Sattaya Supupramai
|3
|70
|74
|74
|73
|291
|$1,680
|T67
|Angelo Que
|3
|72
|72
|76
|71
|291
|$1,680
|T72
|Lai Chia-i
|4
|71
|73
|72
|76
|292
|$1,435
|T72
|Thitipan Pachuayprakong
|4
|73
|68
|77
|74
|292
|$1,435
|T74
|Chan Yih-shin
|5
|71
|73
|74
|75
|293
|$1,225
|T74
|Yeh Wei-tze
|5
|69
|74
|76
|74
|293
|$1,225
|T74
|Aman Raj
|5
|70
|74
|76
|73
|293
|$1,225
|T74
|Jack Munro
|5
|72
|72
|76
|73
|293
|$1,225
|78
|Hsieh Cheng-wei
|7
|69
|74
|78
|74
|295
|$0