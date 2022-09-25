2022 Alfred Dunhill Links Championship: Celebrities in the field
2022 Alfred Dunhill Links Championship: Celebrities in the field

09/25/2022
The 2022 Alfred Dunhill Links Championship field is filled with celebrities, as well business mavens and rich folks who plunk down thousands to play alongside European Tour pros.

Each of the professionals in the field is paired with an amateur partner for each of the first three rounds, with a 54-hole cut after each player has competed on each of the three courses in the tournament rotation: the Old Course at St. Andrews, Carnoustie Golf Club and Kingsbarns Golf Links.

The top 20 pro-am teams join the top 60 and ties among the pros for the final round at the Old Course at St. Andrews.

Celebrities in the 2022 Alfred Dunhill Links Championship field

  • Tom Chaplin
  • Dave Farrell
  • Ronan Keating
  • Huey Lewis
  • Mark Noble
  • Kevin Pietersen
  • Sir Steve Redgrave
  • Joe Root
  • Mike Rutherford
  • Michael Vaughan
  • Tico Torres
  • Gianfranco Zola

