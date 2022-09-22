2022 Walmart NW Arkansas Championship purse, winner's share, prize money payout
09/22/2022 at 2:57 pm
The 2022 Walmart NW Arkansas Championship purse is set for $2.3 million, with the winner's share coming in at $345,000 -- the standard 15 percent payout according to the LPGA Tour's prize money distribution chart.

The 2022 Walmart NW Arkansas Championship field is headed by Nelly Korda, Hannah Green, Lydia Ko and more.

This is the 26th event of the 2022 LPGA Tour season. This is a 54-hole event with a cut to the top 70 and ties after 36 holes.

The event is played this year at Pinnacle Country Club in Rogers, Ark.

Walmart NW Arkansas Championship women's: What you need to know

Purse: $2,300,000
Winner's share: $345,000
Field size: 144 players
36-hole cut: Top 70 and ties

What else is on the line: Race to the CME Globe points, WWGR points, exemptions

Beyond money, there are important points, perks and benefits on the line for the field -- in particular, the tournament winner.

The winner of this tournament earns 500 points toward the Race to the CME Globe. The field earns Race to the CME Globe points based on finish.

The top 60 players in the standings at the end of the Pelican Women's Championship get into the season-ending CME Group Tour Championship. The winner of that tournament wins the Race to the CME Globe and a $1.5 million first-place prize.

Winning comes with other big benefits, including a two-year exemption on the LPGA Tour, as well berths into other big tournaments.

POSITION MONEY
1 $345,000
2 $214,010
3 $155,250
4 $120,098
5 $96,666
6 $79,089
7 $66,201
8 $57,999
9 $52,141
10 $47,454
11 $43,938
12 $41,008
13 $38,431
14 $36,088
15 $33,978
16 $32,103
17 $30,465
18 $29,058
19 $27,886
20 $26,948
21 $26,012
22 $25,073
23 $24,137
24 $23,199
25 $22,380
26 $21,560
27 $20,738
28 $19,918
29 $19,099
30 $18,395
31 $17,693
32 $16,989
33 $16,286
34 $15,583
35 $14,998
36 $14,412
37 $13,826
38 $13,240
39 $12,653
40 $12,185
41 $11,717
42 $11,249
43 $10,779
44 $10,311
45 $9,959
46 $9,607
47 $9,256
48 $8,904
49 $8,553
50 $8,201
51 $7,968
52 $7,733
53 $7,498
54 $7,265
55 $7,030
56 $6,794
57 $6,562
58 $6,326
59 $6,094
60 $5,858
61 $5,742
62 $5,624
63 $5,507
64 $5,390
65 $5,272
66 $5,155
67 $5,039
68 $4,920
69 $4,804
70 $4,687

