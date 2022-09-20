2022 Presidents Cup TV schedule: How to watch on Golf Channel, NBC
09/20/2022 at 1:51 pm
Golf News Net
MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA - DECEMBER 13: Playing Captain Tiger Woods of the United States team and Justin Thomas of the United States team celebrate defeating Byeong-Hun An of South Korea and the International team and Hideki Matsuyama of Japan and the International team 1up on the 18th green during Friday foursome matches on day two of the 2019 Presidents Cup at Royal Melbourne Golf Course on December 13, 2019 in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo by Warren Little/Getty Images)


The 2022 Presidents Cup begins with 24 of the world's best players gathered together into two 12-man teams at Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte, N.C., continuing the ongoing biennial matches between the Americans and the Internationals.

The Presidents Cup TV schedule is something a lot of golf fans have come to know with Golf Channel and NBC airing the PGA Tour-sanctioned event. The PGA Tour TV schedule predictable for a reason, and Golf Channel airs four days of live golf action from Quail Hollow Club.

There will be five sessions of matches over four days to determine a winner in the battle of American captain Davis Love III against International captain Trevor Immelman. On the first two days of the competition, aired Thursday and Friday in the United States, there is one session of five matches. On the third day, aired Saturday in the US, there are two four-match sessions, with one in the morning and one in the afternoon. On the final day, there are 12 singles matches which start in the morning.

Golf Channel has TV coverage of Thursday's first day, Friday's second day and part of Saturday's third round.

NBC has afternoon coverage on Saturday and Sunday.

All of this coverage can be streamed online using GolfChannel.com and the Golf Channel app. However, if you prefer to watch the 2022 Presidents Cup on good, ole-fashioned TV, here are the 2022 Presidents Cup TV times and schedule.

2022 Presidents Cup TV schedule, times, channels

All times are Eastern

  • Thursday, Sept. 22: 1-6 p.m. on Golf Channel
  • Friday, Sept. 23: 11:30 a.m. - 6 p.m. on Golf Channel
  • Saturday, Sept. 24: 7-8 a.m. on Golf Channel; 8 a.m. - 6 p.m. on NBC
  • Sunday, Sept. 25: 2-6 p.m. on NBC

