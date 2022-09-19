2022 Walmart NW Arkansas Championship betting odds and tips: Futures picks, who will win
09/19/2022 at 11:34 am
The 2022 Walmart NW Arknasas Championship betting odds have been released for the LPGA Tour event at Pinnacle Country Club in Rogers, Ark.

The LPGA Tour betting favorite this week is Lydia Ko, who comes in at 10-to-1 (+1000) betting odds.

Nasa Hataoka is at 11-to-1 in a top-heavy odds table.

Nelly Korda is at 12-to-1.

This week, we have the Walmart NW Arknasas Championship, with the LPGA Tour returning to Arkansas for a tournament that continues to draw a nearly major-caliber field, year in and year out.

2022 Walmart NW Arknasas Championship betting odds: Outright winner

PLAYER ODDS
Lydia Ko 1000
Nasa Hataoka 1100
Nelly Korda 1200
Minjee Lee 1600
Atthaya Thitikul 2200
Hye Jin Choi 2500
Sei Young Kim 2500
Lilia Vu 2800
Megan Khang 2800
Carlota Ciganda 3500
Maja Stark 3500
A Lim Kim 4000
Ayaka Furue 4000
Celine Boutier 4000
Danielle Kang 4000
Jessica Korda 4000
Andrea Lee 4500
Anna Nordqvist 4500
Madelene Sangstrom 4500
Narin An 4500
So Yeon Ryu 4500
Alison Lee 5000
Ally Ewing 5500
Charley Hull 5500
Jeongeun Lee6 6000
Ryann O'Toole 6000
Marina Alex 6600
Yuka Saso 6600
Ariya Jutanugarn 7500
Chella Choi 7500
Jennifer Kupcho 7500
Cheyenne Knight 8000
Frida Kinhult 8000
Gaby Lopez 8000
Jodi Ewart Shadoff 8000
Moriya Jutanugarn 8000
Caroline Masson 9000
Eun Hee Ji 9000
Ashleigh Buhai 10000
Esther Henseleit 10000
Lauren Stephenson 10000
Yealimi Noh 10000
Jenny Shin 11000
Sarah Schmelzel 11000
Allisen Corpuz 12500
Azahara Munoz 12500
Hinako Shibuno 12500
Stephanie Kyriacou 12500
Paula Reto 15000
Brittany Altomare 16000
Lizette Solas 16000
Matilda Castren 16000
Mina Harigae 16000
Ruoning Yin 16000

