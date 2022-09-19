2022 Walmart NW Arkansas Championship betting odds and tips: Futures picks, who will win

The 2022 Walmart NW Arknasas Championship betting odds have been released for the LPGA Tour event at Pinnacle Country Club in Rogers, Ark.
The LPGA Tour betting favorite this week is Lydia Ko, who comes in at 10-to-1 (+1000) betting odds.
Nasa Hataoka is at 11-to-1 in a top-heavy odds table.
Nelly Korda is at 12-to-1.
2022 Walmart NW Arknasas Championship tips, expert picks and futures bets
This week, we have the Walmart NW Arknasas Championship, with the LPGA Tour returning to Arkansas for a tournament that continues to draw a nearly major-caliber field, year in and year out.
2022 Walmart NW Arknasas Championship betting odds: Outright winner
|PLAYER
|ODDS
|Lydia Ko
|1000
|Nasa Hataoka
|1100
|Nelly Korda
|1200
|Minjee Lee
|1600
|Atthaya Thitikul
|2200
|Hye Jin Choi
|2500
|Sei Young Kim
|2500
|Lilia Vu
|2800
|Megan Khang
|2800
|Carlota Ciganda
|3500
|Maja Stark
|3500
|A Lim Kim
|4000
|Ayaka Furue
|4000
|Celine Boutier
|4000
|Danielle Kang
|4000
|Jessica Korda
|4000
|Andrea Lee
|4500
|Anna Nordqvist
|4500
|Madelene Sangstrom
|4500
|Narin An
|4500
|So Yeon Ryu
|4500
|Alison Lee
|5000
|Ally Ewing
|5500
|Charley Hull
|5500
|Jeongeun Lee6
|6000
|Ryann O'Toole
|6000
|Marina Alex
|6600
|Yuka Saso
|6600
|Ariya Jutanugarn
|7500
|Chella Choi
|7500
|Jennifer Kupcho
|7500
|Cheyenne Knight
|8000
|Frida Kinhult
|8000
|Gaby Lopez
|8000
|Jodi Ewart Shadoff
|8000
|Moriya Jutanugarn
|8000
|Caroline Masson
|9000
|Eun Hee Ji
|9000
|Ashleigh Buhai
|10000
|Esther Henseleit
|10000
|Lauren Stephenson
|10000
|Yealimi Noh
|10000
|Jenny Shin
|11000
|Sarah Schmelzel
|11000
|Allisen Corpuz
|12500
|Azahara Munoz
|12500
|Hinako Shibuno
|12500
|Stephanie Kyriacou
|12500
|Paula Reto
|15000
|Brittany Altomare
|16000
|Lizette Solas
|16000
|Matilda Castren
|16000
|Mina Harigae
|16000
|Ruoning Yin
|16000