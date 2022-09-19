2022 Pure Insurance Championship betting odds and tips: Futures picks, who will win
09/19/2022 at 11:41 am
The 2022 Pure Insurance Championship betting odds have been released for the PGA Tour Champions event at Pebble Beach Golf Links in Pebble Beach, Calif.

The PGA Tour Champions betting favorite this week is Steve Alker, who comes into the week at +650 betting odds.

Ernie Els and Steve Stricker are next best on the table at 15-to-2 (+750).

Alex Cejka and Jim Furyk are at 14-to-1 betting odds.

This week, we have the Pure Insurance Championship, with the PGA Tour Champions heading to Pebble Beach in a cool event that brings together multiple generations of players in a pro-am format.

2022 Pure Insurance Championship betting odds: Outright winner

PLAYER ODDS
Steven Alker 650
Ernie Els 750
Jerry Kelly 750
Alex Cejka 1400
Jim Furyk 1400
Steve Flesch 1600
Thongchai Jaidee 1800
Doug Barron 2200
Paul Broadhurst 2500
Kevin Sutherland 2800
Robert Karlsson 2800
Rod Pampling 2800
Stephen Ames 2800
Y.E. Yang 3000
John Huston 3300
Kirk Triplett 3500
Woody Austin 3500
Marco Dawson 4000
Mark Hensby 4000
Vijay Singh 4000
Brian Gay 4500
Joe Durant 5000
Ken Duke 5000
Paul Goydos 5500
Paul Stankowski 5500
Tim Petrovic 5500
Charlie Wi 6000
Brett Quigley 7000
Scott Parel 7000
Billy Andrade 8000
Scott McCarron 8000
Stuart Appleby 8000
Duffy Waldorf 10000
Gene Sauers 10000
Jeff Maggert 10000
Rocco Mediate 10000
Scott Dunlap 10000
Kent Jones 11000
Ken Tanigawa 12500
Shane Bertsch 12500
Dicky Pride 14000
Mark Walker 14000
Rob Labritz 14000
David McKenzie 16000
Lee Janzen 16000
Tom Gillis 16000
Timothy O'Neal 17500
Tim Herron 25000
Mark O'Meara 27500
Billy Mayfair 35000

