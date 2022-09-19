2022 Pure Insurance Championship betting odds and tips: Futures picks, who will win

The 2022 Pure Insurance Championship betting odds have been released for the PGA Tour Champions event at Pebble Beach Golf Links in Pebble Beach, Calif.

The PGA Tour Champions betting favorite this week is Steve Alker, who comes into the week at +650 betting odds.

Ernie Els and Steve Stricker are next best on the table at 15-to-2 (+750).

Alex Cejka and Jim Furyk are at 14-to-1 betting odds.

This week, we have the Pure Insurance Championship, with the PGA Tour Champions heading to Pebble Beach in a cool event that brings together multiple generations of players in a pro-am format.

JOIN GNN: Access a winning PGA Tour model, unique tools and in-depth analysis for just $30/year!

2022 Pure Insurance Championship betting odds: Outright winner