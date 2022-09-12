2022 Kroger Queen City Championship final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won
09/12/2022 at 3:07 pm
The 2022 Kroger Queen City Championship final leaderboard is headed by winner Ally Ewing, who earned her second-career LPGA Tour win at Kenwood Country Club in Cincinnati, Ohio.

The American pulled out the tournament with a bunched-up leaderboard, closing with 6-under 66 to win by a shot over Xiyu Lin on 22-under 266.

Maria Fassi earned her best finish of the season to wind up in solo third, two shots ahead of Jeongeun Lee6 at 16-under total.

Ewing won the $262,500 winner's share of the $1,750,000 purse.

Kroger Queen City Championship recap notes

Ewing picks up the win in the 25th LPGA Tour event of the season, getting in the winner's circle again in her LPGA Tour career.

By winning the event, Ewing earned 500 points in the Race to the CME Globe, with the top 60 players in points getting into the season-ending CME Group Tour Championship.

This week, there were a 36-hole cut made, with 75 of 144 starting players finishing the tournament.

The 2022 LPGA Tour schedule continues in two weeks with the 2022 AmazingCre Portland Classic in Oregon.

2022 Kroger Queen City Championship final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

POS PLAYER TO PAR R1 R2 R3 R4 TOT MONEY
1 Ally Ewing -22 69 64 67 66 266 $262,500
2 Xiyu Lin -21 64 68 70 65 267 $160,837
3 Maria Fassi -16 68 66 67 71 272 $116,676
4 Jeongeun Lee6 -14 68 63 73 70 274 $90,258
T5 Marina Alex -13 70 68 70 67 275 $60,613
T5 Andrea Lee -13 69 66 71 69 275 $60,613
T5 A Lim Kim -13 66 69 70 70 275 $60,613
8 Sarah Kemp -12 66 68 70 72 276 $43,589
9 Atthaya Thitikul -11 67 74 67 69 277 $39,186
T10 Jessica Korda -10 73 67 72 66 278 $32,096
T10 Morgane Metraux -10 69 73 66 70 278 $32,096
T10 Megan Khang -10 69 66 69 74 278 $32,096
T10 Ariya Jutanugarn -10 68 67 69 74 278 $32,096
T14 Yealimi Noh -9 70 69 73 67 279 $24,920
T14 Caroline Inglis -9 70 71 70 68 279 $24,920
T14 Wei-Ling Hsu -9 73 68 69 69 279 $24,920
T14 Hye-Jin Choi -9 67 71 71 70 279 $24,920
T18 Jodi Ewart Shadoff -8 71 69 71 69 280 $21,398
T18 Brooke M. Henderson -8 71 67 69 73 280 $21,398
T20 Nasa Hataoka -7 65 70 77 69 281 $19,197
T20 Elizabeth Szokol -7 71 71 68 71 281 $19,197
T20 Narin An -7 70 68 69 74 281 $19,197
T20 Anna Nordqvist -7 71 66 70 74 281 $19,197
T24 Moriya Jutanugarn -6 67 71 75 69 282 $15,028
T24 Yu Liu -6 72 68 72 70 282 $15,028
T24 Hannah Green -6 70 70 72 70 282 $15,028
T24 Maude-Aimee Leblanc -6 69 74 68 71 282 $15,028
T24 Alena Sharp -6 70 72 69 71 282 $15,028
T24 Haeji Kang -6 69 71 71 71 282 $15,028
T24 Gaby Lopez -6 68 71 72 71 282 $15,028
T24 Leona Maguire -6 70 67 73 72 282 $15,028
T24 Angel Yin -6 69 67 73 73 282 $15,028
T33 Yuka Saso -5 73 70 71 69 283 $11,741
T33 Sei Young Kim -5 67 73 72 71 283 $11,741
T33 Lauren Stephenson -5 69 68 74 72 283 $11,741
T36 Sarah Schmelzel -4 71 71 72 70 284 $9,774
T36 Ruixin Liu -4 73 70 70 71 284 $9,774
T36 Alison Lee -4 73 70 70 71 284 $9,774
T36 Mi Hyang Lee -4 72 69 72 71 284 $9,774
T36 Pernilla Lindberg -4 71 70 71 72 284 $9,774
T36 Emma Talley -4 69 69 74 72 284 $9,774
T42 Katherine Perry-Hamski -3 67 76 74 68 285 $7,802
T42 Ayako Uehara -3 71 72 71 71 285 $7,802
T42 Dottie Ardina -3 75 67 72 71 285 $7,802
T42 Casey Danielson -3 73 70 69 73 285 $7,802
T42 Paula Reto -3 74 68 70 73 285 $7,802
T47 Azahara Munoz -2 73 67 77 69 286 $6,560
T47 Dana Finkelstein -2 72 69 73 72 286 $6,560
T47 Jasmine Suwannapura -2 67 72 74 73 286 $6,560
T47 Sung Hyun Park -2 71 70 69 76 286 $6,560
T51 Brooke Matthews -1 69 72 76 70 287 $5,460
T51 Jennifer Chang -1 72 70 74 71 287 $5,460
T51 Rachel Rohanna -1 73 70 72 72 287 $5,460
T51 Lizette Salas -1 71 72 71 73 287 $5,460
T51 Jenny Shin -1 70 73 71 73 287 $5,460
T51 Mina Harigae -1 70 72 72 73 287 $5,460
T51 Chella Choi -1 73 70 70 74 287 $5,460
T58 Wichanee Meechai E 73 70 74 71 288 $4,456
T58 Muni He E 72 70 75 71 288 $4,456
T58 Gemma Dryburgh E 70 69 75 74 288 $4,456
T58 Aditi Ashok E 68 70 76 74 288 $4,456
T58 Ayaka Furue E 69 71 72 76 288 $4,456
T63 Pornanong Phatlum 1 68 74 73 74 289 $3,963
T63 Gina Kim 1 68 73 73 75 289 $3,963
T63 Sophia Schubert 1 72 71 70 76 289 $3,963
T63 Charlotte Thomas 1 71 71 71 76 289 $3,963
T63 Stephanie Meadow 1 71 71 69 78 289 $3,963
T68 Alana Uriell 2 71 70 77 72 290 $3,577
T68 Maddie Szeryk 2 72 70 75 73 290 $3,577
T68 Min Lee 2 68 74 74 74 290 $3,577
T68 Anna Davis (a) 2 74 66 76 74 290 $0
T68 Luna Sobron Galmes 2 73 70 71 76 290 $3,577
73 Lauren Coughlin 3 74 69 70 78 291 $3,434
74 Paula Creamer 4 72 70 75 75 292 $3,390
75 Jillian Hollis 5 70 72 76 75 293 $3,346

