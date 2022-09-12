2022 Kroger Queen City Championship final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

The 2022 Kroger Queen City Championship final leaderboard is headed by winner Ally Ewing, who earned her second-career LPGA Tour win at Kenwood Country Club in Cincinnati, Ohio.

The American pulled out the tournament with a bunched-up leaderboard, closing with 6-under 66 to win by a shot over Xiyu Lin on 22-under 266.

Maria Fassi earned her best finish of the season to wind up in solo third, two shots ahead of Jeongeun Lee6 at 16-under total.

Ewing won the $262,500 winner's share of the $1,750,000 purse.

Kroger Queen City Championship recap notes

Ewing picks up the win in the 25th LPGA Tour event of the season, getting in the winner's circle again in her LPGA Tour career.

By winning the event, Ewing earned 500 points in the Race to the CME Globe, with the top 60 players in points getting into the season-ending CME Group Tour Championship.

This week, there were a 36-hole cut made, with 75 of 144 starting players finishing the tournament.

The 2022 LPGA Tour schedule continues in two weeks with the 2022 AmazingCre Portland Classic in Oregon.

2022 Kroger Queen City Championship final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

