2022 AmazingCre Portland Classic betting odds and tips: Futures picks, who will win

The 2022 AmazingCre Portland Classic betting odds have been released for the LPGA Tour event at Columbia Edgewater Country Club in Portland, Ore.

The LPGA Tour betting favorite this week is Nelly Korda, who comes in at 5-to-1 (+500) betting odds.

Brooke Henderson is at 9-to-1 in a top-heavy odds table.

Hye Jin Choi is at 10-to-1.

2022 AmazingCre Portland Classic tips, expert picks and futures bets

This week, we have the AmazingCre Portland Classic, with the LPGA Tour returning to Portland for a long-standing event that has come back to Columbia Edgewater after a year away from the site. Middle-length players often do well in this event by hitting lots of fairways and greens.

2022 AmazingCre Portland Classic betting odds: Outright winner