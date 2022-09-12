2022 AmazingCre Portland Classic betting odds and tips: Futures picks, who will win
2022 AmazingCre Portland Classic betting odds and tips: Futures picks, who will win

09/12/2022 at 4:56 pm
The 2022 AmazingCre Portland Classic betting odds have been released for the LPGA Tour event at Columbia Edgewater Country Club in Portland, Ore.

The LPGA Tour betting favorite this week is Nelly Korda, who comes in at 5-to-1 (+500) betting odds.

Brooke Henderson is at 9-to-1 in a top-heavy odds table.

Hye Jin Choi is at 10-to-1.

2022 AmazingCre Portland Classic tips, expert picks and futures bets

This week, we have the AmazingCre Portland Classic, with the LPGA Tour returning to Portland for a long-standing event that has come back to Columbia Edgewater after a year away from the site. Middle-length players often do well in this event by hitting lots of fairways and greens.

2022 AmazingCre Portland Classic betting odds: Outright winner

PLAYER ODDS
Nelly Korda 500
Brooke Henderson 900
Hye Jin Choi 1000
Georgia Hall 1400
Hannah Green 1600
Leona Maguire 1800
A Lim Kim 2200
Lilia Vu 2200
Carlota Ciganda 2500
Lucy Li 2800
So Yeon Ryu 2800
Ayaka Furue 3300
Maja Stark 3300
Marina Alex 3300
Caroline Masson 4000
Eun-Hee Ji 4000
Narin An 4000
Cheyenne Knight 4500
Ryan O'Toole 5000
Andrea Lee 5500
Lauren Stephenson 5500
Xiaowen Yin 5500
Chella Choi 6000
Stephanie Kyriacou 6000
Yealimi Noh 6000
Matilda Castren 6600
Patty Tavatanakit 6600
Frida Kinhult 7500
Jenny Shin 8000
Wichanee Meechai 8000
Esther Henseleit 9000
Hinako Shibuno 9000
Mina Harigae 9000
Paula Reto 9000
Pauline Roussin Bouchard 9000
Maria Fassi 10000
Mo Martin 10000
Mi Hyang Lee 11000
Su Oh 12500

