2022 Kroger Queen City Championship TV schedule: How to watch on Golf Channel

09/08/2022 at 9:04 am
The 2022 Kroger Queen City Championship is one of the new events of the LPGA Tour golf calendar, with Kenwood Country Club in Cincinnati, Ohio, hosting the Kroger Queen City Championship.

After 36 holes, the field will be reduced to the top 70 and ties heading into the final two rounds in the long-running championship.

The Kroger Queen City Championship TV schedule is packed with hours of coverage, with Golf Channel airing the championship on Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday with live golf action from Ohio.

All of this coverage can be streamed online using the NBC Sports app. However, if you prefer to watch the 2022 Kroger Queen City Championship on good, ole-fashioned TV, here are the 2022 Kroger Queen City Championship TV times and schedule.

2022 Kroger Queen City Championship TV schedule, times, channels

All times are Eastern

  • Thursday, Sept. 8: 4-7 p.m. on Golf Channel
  • Friday, Sept. 9: 4-7 p.m. on Golf Channel
  • Saturday, Sept. 10: 2-5 p.m. on Golf Channel
  • Sunday, Sept. 11: 2-5 p.m. on Golf Channel

