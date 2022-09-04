2022 LIV Golf Invitational Series Boston final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won
LIV Golf

2022 LIV Golf Invitational Series Boston final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

09/04/2022 at 7:36 pm
Golf News Net


The 2022 LIV Golf Invitational Series Boston final leaderboard is headed by winner Dustin Johnson, who earned the LIV Golf win at The International Golf Club in Bolton, Mass.

Johnson prevailed in a sudden-death individual playoff after he tied with Anirban Lahiri and Joaquin Niemann after 54 holes of golf at 15-uner 195. Johnson won for the first time in LIV Golf after several close calls.

Lee Westwood and Cameron Smith finished in a tie for fourth place, a shot out of the playoff.

Johnson won the $4,000,000 winner's share of the $20,000,000 purse for the individual competition.

LIV Golf Invitational Series Boston recap notes

Johnson earned no Official World Golf Ranking points with the win. The OWGR does not offer points to 54-hole events. Were the series able to offer points, Johnson would have earned 23 OWGR points.

There are no cuts in LIV Golf evnets, with 48 players finishing the event in the first completed event of the season.

In the team competition, the 4 Aces team finished first by two shots, with the four team members (Johnson, Reed, Pat Perez and Talor Gooch) splitting $3 milllion. The Crushers earned $1.5 million by finishing in second, with the Majesticks finishing third and earning $500,000.

The 2022 LIV Golf schedule continues with the event at Rich Harvest Farms in Illinois later in September.

2022 LIV Golf Invitational Series Boston final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

Click header to sort; rotate mobile screens for details

POS PLAYER TO PAR R1 R2 R3 TOT MONEY
1 Dustin Johnson -15 67 63 65 195 $4,000,000
T2 Anirban Lahiri -15 66 65 64 195 $1,812,500
T2 Joaquin Niemann -15 64 65 66 195 $1,812,500
T4 Lee Westwood -14 67 67 62 196 $1,012,500
T4 Cameron Smith -14 64 69 63 196 $1,012,500
6 Talor Gooch -13 63 65 69 197 $800,000
7 Jason Kokrak -12 67 65 66 198 $675,000
8 Abraham Ancer -11 69 65 65 199 $625,000
T9 Sergio Garcia -10 70 64 66 200 $560,000
T9 Louis Oosthuizen -10 66 67 67 200 $560,000
T9 Kevin Na -10 66 67 67 200 $560,000
12 Branden Grace -9 67 66 68 201 $450,000
T13 Sadom Kaewkanjana -8 67 66 69 202 $315,000
T13 Matthew Wolff -8 63 69 70 202 $315,000
T15 Charles Howell Iii -7 67 70 66 203 $245,000
T15 Pat Perez -7 67 66 70 203 $245,000
T17 Bryson Dechambeau -6 69 69 66 204 $219,500
T17 Richard Bland -6 68 70 66 204 $219,500
T17 Ian Poulter -6 69 67 68 204 $219,500
T17 Bernd Wiesberger -6 66 66 72 204 $219,500
T21 Paul Casey -5 66 75 64 205 $171,200
T21 Laurie Canter -5 69 71 65 205 $171,200
T21 Cameron Tringale -5 71 66 68 205 $171,200
T21 Scott Vincent -5 70 66 69 205 $171,200
T21 Martin Kaymer -5 68 67 70 205 $171,200
T26 Jediah Morgan -4 71 70 65 206 $160,000
T26 Brooks Koepka -4 70 67 69 206 $160,000
T26 Matt Jones -4 69 67 70 206 $160,000
T26 Carlos Ortiz -4 69 67 70 206 $160,000
T26 Marc Leishman -4 70 64 72 206 $160,000
T31 Phachara Khongwatmai -3 72 69 66 207 $151,000
T31 Chase Koepka -3 70 71 66 207 $151,000
T31 Patrick Reed -3 69 72 66 207 $151,000
T31 Harold Varner Iii -3 67 70 70 207 $151,000
T35 Shergo Al Kurdi -2 71 71 66 208 $144,000
T35 Charl Schwartzel -2 68 69 71 208 $144,000
T35 Eugenio Lopez-Chacarra -2 68 68 72 208 $144,000
38 Sam Horsfield -1 72 72 65 209 $140,000
39 Graeme Mcdowell E 68 70 72 210 $138,000
T40 Phil Mickelson 2 74 69 69 212 $134,000
T40 Hudson Swafford 2 69 72 71 212 $134,000
T40 Shaun Norris 2 70 70 72 212 $134,000
43 Wade Ormsby 4 73 71 70 214 $130,000
T44 Peter Uihlein 5 71 75 69 215 $127,000
T44 Adrian Otaegui 5 75 70 70 215 $127,000
46 Turk Pettit 6 71 73 72 216 $124,000
47 James Piot 13 77 69 77 223 $122,000
48 Sihwan Kim 16 87 63 76 226 $120,000

Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Golf News Net

We use the Golf News Net byline sometimes just to change things up. But, it's one of us humans writing the story, we promise.

Sometimes we post sponsored content from this account, and it is labeled as such.

We also occasionally include links to products and services from merchants of our choice. GNN may earn a commission from sales generated by those links. See more in GNN's affiliate disclosure.