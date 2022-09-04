2022 LIV Golf Invitational Series Boston final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

The 2022 LIV Golf Invitational Series Boston final leaderboard is headed by winner Dustin Johnson, who earned the LIV Golf win at The International Golf Club in Bolton, Mass.

Johnson prevailed in a sudden-death individual playoff after he tied with Anirban Lahiri and Joaquin Niemann after 54 holes of golf at 15-uner 195. Johnson won for the first time in LIV Golf after several close calls.

Lee Westwood and Cameron Smith finished in a tie for fourth place, a shot out of the playoff.

Johnson won the $4,000,000 winner's share of the $20,000,000 purse for the individual competition.

LIV Golf Invitational Series Boston recap notes

Johnson earned no Official World Golf Ranking points with the win. The OWGR does not offer points to 54-hole events. Were the series able to offer points, Johnson would have earned 23 OWGR points.

There are no cuts in LIV Golf evnets, with 48 players finishing the event in the first completed event of the season.

In the team competition, the 4 Aces team finished first by two shots, with the four team members (Johnson, Reed, Pat Perez and Talor Gooch) splitting $3 milllion. The Crushers earned $1.5 million by finishing in second, with the Majesticks finishing third and earning $500,000.

The 2022 LIV Golf schedule continues with the event at Rich Harvest Farms in Illinois later in September.

2022 LIV Golf Invitational Series Boston final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

