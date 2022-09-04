2022 Korn Ferry Tour and Korn Ferry Tour Finals points lists: Which 50 got PGA Tour cards?

With the conclusion of the 2022 Korn Ferry Tour Championship, the Korn Ferry Tour Finals and Korn Ferry Tour season ended, settling the fate and priority order of 50 PGA Tour cards for the 2022-23 PGA Tour season, which begins with the 2022 Fortinet Championship.

There are two separate Korn Ferry Tour finals points lists:

one which decides the top 25 in Korn Ferry Tour Finals earnings for players ranked 26th through 75th in the Korn Ferry Tour regular season and Nos. 126-200 in the PGA Tour's regular season FedEx Cup points list, as well others who qualified for the Korn Ferry Tour finals through medical extensions or non-member FedEx Cup points one which decides the initial PGA Tour priority order for the top 25 players on the Korn Ferry Tour regular season points

The winners of both of those points lists are fully exempt for the season ahead and get a spot in The Players Championship. Justin Suh won the list of Korn Fetty Tour grads, and Will Gordon won the Korn Ferry Tour Finals points list, so they are the only players NOT subject to the reshuffles in the PGA Tour priority order every six or so events. He is in his own priority order category for the season, ahead of the other graduates. Every other player is subject to the reshuffle.

When it comes to determining the priority order in which they get into PGA Tour events, the PGA Tour goes in A-B order, with the No. 2 earning Korn Ferry Tour regular season graduate getting top spot in that category, followed by the No. 2 earning Korn Ferry Tour Finals gradate, and so on.

2022 Korn Ferry Tour and Korn Ferry Tour Finals graduates

RS indicates regular season grad; FI indicates Korn Ferry Tour Finals grad