2022 Dana Open money: Purse, winner’s share, prize money payout

09/04/2022 at 10:01 am
The 2022 Dana Open prize money payout is from the $1.75 million purse, with 75 professional players who complete four rounds at Highland Meadows Golf Club in Sylvania, Ohio, earning LPGA Tour prize money and an official-money paycheck this week.

The winner's share of the Dana Open prize pool is at $262,500, with the second-place finisher taking home $215,473. The Dana Open prize money payout breakdown shows a payout of 15 percent of the purse to the winner, and how much each LPGA Tour player earns is guaranteed down to the last-place professional player, which is $3,306 for 75th place.

The Dana Open field is headed by Lydia Ko, Jessice Kupcho, Lucy Li and more.

This tournament started with 156 players, and a cut was made this week after two rounds to the top 70 and ties. Every professional player who made the 36-hole cut is paid for the week, and all 78 players, including two amateurs, can improve in the final round.

Every professional player in the field is paid for completing the event, but how much each player is paid at the 2022 Dana Open from the correct 2022 Dana Open full-field payout is based on their finish.

The LPGA Tour cut rule is down to the top 70 and ties, with no secondary cut. The payout is modified when more than 70 players make the cut to ensure all players are paid.

What else is on the line

Beyond money, there are important points, perks and benefits on the line for the field -- in particular, the tournament winner.

The winner of this event will get 500 Race to the CME Globe points, as this is considered an official event on the LPGA Tour schedule.

Additionally, there are Rolex Women's World Golf Ranking points on the line for the winner.

While this event offers a significant payday, a win comes with the benefits that come with winning on the LPGA Tour. Winners of these events get a two-plus season exemption on the LPGA Tour, as well as berths into other big tour events.

2022 Dana Open prize money, winner's share, first-place payout

POSITION MONEY
1 $262,500
2 $160,837
3 $116,676
4 $90,258
5 $72,648
6 $59,439
7 $49,753
8 $43,589
9 $39,186
10 $35,663
11 $33,021
12 $30,819
13 $28,882
14 $27,122
15 $25,536
16 $24,127
17 $22,895
18 $21,838
19 $20,958
20 $20,253
21 $19,549
22 $18,844
23 $18,141
24 $17,435
25 $16,819
26 $16,203
27 $15,586
28 $14,970
29 $14,354
30 $13,825
31 $13,297
32 $12,768
33 $12,240
34 $11,711
35 $11,272
36 $10,831
37 $10,392
38 $9,951
39 $9,510
40 $9,158
41 $8,806
42 $8,454
43 $8,101
44 $7,749
45 $7,485
46 $7,221
47 $6,956
48 $6,692
49 $6,428
50 $6,164
51 $5,989
52 $5,812
53 $5,635
54 $5,460
55 $5,283
56 $5,107
57 $4,932
58 $4,755
59 $4,580
60 $4,403
61 $4,316
62 $4,226
63 $4,139
64 $4,051
65 $3,962
66 $3,875
67 $3,787
68 $3,698
69 $3,610
70 $3,523
71 $3,479
72 $3,434
73 $3,390
74 $3,346
75 $3,306

