2022 LIV Golf Invitational Series Boston format, cut rules and playoff format

The 2022 LIV Golf Invitational Series Boston format has been unveiled, with the LIV Golf event played in Bolton, Mass., at The International Golf Club.

The 2022 LIV Golf Invitational Series Boston field is 48 players.

The LIV Golf Invitational Series Boston field is made up of many top players as well as a variety of lesser-known players.

LIV Golf Invitational Series Boston individual format

The LIV Golf Invitational Series Boston format is a 54-hole event. The field is divided into groups while playing in two formats: an individual event with a $20 million purse, as well as a team-based event with 12 four-person teams competing for a separate $5 million purse awarded to the top three teams.

A cut is not made after 36 holes.

For the third round, pairings and tee times are made based on each player's total score through two rounds.

The player with the lowest total score after 54 holes is the winner. The team with the lowest 54-hole total wins the separate team competition.

A playoff to settle any ties after 54 holes will be played under rules similar to the PGA Tour. The LIV Golf Invitational Series playoff format is a sudden-death format. The players compete hole-by-hole until a winner is determined by a player scoring the lowest among the remaining players.

The winning player will get $4 million and LIV Golf Invitational Series points.

LIV Golf Invitational Series Boston team format

The concurrent team competition sees the 12 four-person teams counting individual scores each day. The two best scores on each team will count toward the team total for the first two rounds. The best three scores for the final round will count toward the team total. The lowest total team score wins.

In the event of a tie, the top two available players from each team in the playoff (meaning, players who are not in a potential concurrent individual playoff) will play together in a sudden-death, aggregate-score playoff. The team with the lowest combined score will win, and any teams tied for the lowest aggregate score will advance to the next playoff hole until a winner is determined.

The winning team will split $3 million, earning $750,000 each.