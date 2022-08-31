2022 Dana Open streaming: How to watch online through NBC Sports, Golf Channel apps, Peacock

The 2022 Dana Open is one of the most anticipated in recent years, and you can watch online the whole tournament from Highland Meadows Golf Club in Sylvania, Ohio. With online streams from NBC and Golf Channel, you have no excuse to miss a minute of the Dana Open action.

You can watch the 2022 Dana Open online when the tournament begins with online streaming of coverage of Thursday's first round.

During Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday, Golf Channel airs 12 hours of live coverage of the tournament.

On all four tournament days, Golf Channel offers the coverage window on TV with simultaneous streaming available online.

Viewers can stream the TV coverage through the NBC Sports and Golf Channel apps and websites.

2022 Dana Open streaming schedule: How to watch online

Thursday, Sept. 1

Golf Channel broadcast: 1-4 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 2

Golf Channel broadcast: 1-4 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 3

Golf Channel broadcast: 1-4 p.m.

Sunday, Sept. 4