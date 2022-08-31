2022 Korn Ferry Tour Championship TV schedule: How to watch on Golf Channel

The 2022 Korn Ferry Tour Championship marks the return of the PGA Tour's Korn Ferry Tour Finals to Indiana, with the Tour playing the event at Victoria National Golf Club in Newburgh, Ind.

The Korn Ferry Tour Championship TV schedule is something a lot of golf fans have come to know with Golf Channel airing the PGA Tour-sanctioned event. The PGA Tour TV schedule predictable for a reason, and Golf Channel airs four days of live golf action from Victoria National Golf Club in Newburgh, Ind.

A world-class field seeks to win in one of the Korn Ferry Tour Finals events, either securing a PGA Tour card or improving their status for next season.

There will be four days of this tournament, with a cut after 36 holes.

Golf Channel has TV coverage of Thursday's first round, Friday's second round, Saturday's third round and Sunday's final round.

On the all four days of the tournament, the coverage window will be three hours from 4-7 p.m. Eastern.

All of this coverage can be streamed online using GolfChannel.com and the Golf Channel app, as well on CBSSports.com. However, if you prefer to watch the 2022 Korn Ferry Tour Championship on good, ole-fashioned TV, here are the 2022 Korn Ferry Tour Championship TV times and schedule.

2022 Korn Ferry Tour Championship TV schedule, times, channels

All times are Eastern