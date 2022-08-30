Golf terms: What is a sandy in golf, and what does it mean to get one?

If you've ever been out on the golf course or watched golf on TV, someone has no doubt used the term "sandy" to describe something happening on the golf course. However, for a new golfer or golf fan, they might not know what it means to get a sandy on the golf course.

What is a sandy in golf?

In golf, a sandy is when a golfer gets up-and-down from a bunker to make par or better on a single golf hole.

An up-and-down is when a player misses the green with their approach shot, then only takes two more shots to finish the hole: one shot from off the green (the up part) and one putt (the down part). Making an up-and-down is great in golf because it means a player salvages par on a hole or does even better that that.

The sandy is a specific type of up-and-down, involving a shot from a bunker, whether it's a greenside bunker or one somewhat farther away from the putting surface.

Sometimes golfers will add on the score made on the hole to the word "sandy." For instance, a birdie made with a sandy is often called a "sandy birdie."

What about a double sandy?

A sandy is a great accomplishment in golf, but there's also an accomplishment called the double sandy (and, conceivably, there's a triple sandy). A double sandy happens when a golfer hit two shots in a row from a bunker -- going from one bunker, typically near the fairway, to another bunker -- before hitting just one putt to make par or better on a single golf hole.

In many golf games, a sandy is worth points or money in a bet. So while it's not ideal to hit the ball in the sand in golf, successfully playing out of bunkers can be worth some cash to golfers.