2022 Made in Himmerland betting odds and tips: Futures picks, who will win

The 2022 Made in Himmerland betting odds have been released for the DP World Tour (European Tour) event at HimmerLand in Farso, Denmark.

The European Tour betting favorite this week is Matt Wallace, who comes in at 22-to-1 (+2200) betting odds.

Richard Mansell, Thriston Lawrence and Robert MacIntyre are at 28-to-1.

Eddie Pepperell and Alexander Bjork are on 33-to-1.

2022 Made in Himmerland tips, expert picks and futures bets

This week, we have the Made in Himmerland, with the European Tour back in Denmark for an event that's well supported by the community, has a lot of fun components for fans and a golf course where players can go plenty low but face a lot of danger.

JOIN GNN: Access a winning PGA Tour model, unique tools and in-depth analysis for just $30/year!

2022 Made in Himmerland betting odds: Outright winner