2022 Omega European Masters money: Purse, winner's share, prize money payout
European Tour

2022 Omega European Masters money: Purse, winner’s share, prize money payout

08/28/2022 at 10:09 am
Golf News Net


The 2022 Omega European Masters prize money payout is from the €2 million purse, with professional players who complete three rounds at Crans-sur-Sierre Golf Club in Crans Montana, Switzerland, earning DP World Tour prize money and an official-money paycheck this week.

The winner's share of the Omega European Masters prize pool is at €333,330, with the second-place finisher taking home €222,220. The Omega European Masters prize money payout breakdown shows a payout of 16.67 percent of the purse to the winner, and how much each DP World Tour player earns is guaranteed down to the last-place player, which is actually th place this week.

The Omega European Masters field is headed by Thirston Lawrence, Matt Wallace, Richard Mansell and more.

This tournament started with 144 players, and a cut was made this week after two rounds. Every professional player in the field is paid for completing the event, but how much each player is paid at the 2022 Omega European Masters from the correct 2022 Omega European Masters full-field payout is based on their finish.

The 36-hole cut was made to the top 65 players and ties, and those 76 players have an opportunity to move up the leaderboard in the final round.

The 2022 Omega European Masters prize money payout is only true after the DP World Tour cut is made, with the DP World Tour adding money to the purse if more than 65 professionals make the cut to ensure all players are paid.

With the DP World Tour cut rule down to the top 65 and ties, players are subject to the DP World Tour's secondary cut if more than 78 players make the cut.

What else is on the line

Beyond money, there are important points, perks and benefits on the line for the field -- in particular, the tournament winner.

The winner of this event will get 460 DP World Tour points, as this is considered an official event on the DP World Tour schedule.

Additionally, there are approximately 16 Official World Golf Ranking points on the line for the winner.

While this event offers a significant payday, a win comes with the benefits that come with winning on the DP World Tour. Winners of these events get a two-plus season exemption on the DP World Tour, as well as berths into other big tour events.

2022 Omega European Masters prize money, winner's share, first-place payout

For 2022 Omega European Masters results and payout, see our final leaderboard

POSITION MONEY
1 €333,330
2 €222,220
3 €125,200
4 €100,000
5 €84,800
6 €70,000
7 €60,000
8 €50,000
9 €44,800
10 €40,000
11 €36,800
12 €34,400
13 €32,200
14 €30,600
15 €29,400
16 €28,200
17 €27,000
18 €25,800
19 €24,800
20 €24,000
21 €23,200
22 €22,600
23 €22,000
24 €21,400
25 €20,800
26 €20,200
27 €19,600
28 €19,000
29 €18,400
30 €17,800
31 €17,200
32 €16,600
33 €16,000
34 €15,400
35 €15,000
36 €14,600
37 €14,200
38 €13,800
39 €13,400
40 €13,000
41 €12,600
42 €12,200
43 €11,800
44 €11,400
45 €11,000
46 €10,600
47 €10,200
48 €9,800
49 €9,400
50 €9,000
51 €8,600
52 €8,200
53 €7,800
54 €7,400
55 €7,000
56 €6,600
57 €6,200
58 €6,000
59 €5,800
60 €5,600
61 €5,400
62 €5,200
63 €5,000
64 €4,800
65 €4,600

Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Golf News Net

We use the Golf News Net byline sometimes just to change things up. But, it's one of us humans writing the story, we promise.

Sometimes we post sponsored content from this account, and it is labeled as such.

We also occasionally include links to products and services from merchants of our choice. GNN may earn a commission from sales generated by those links. See more in GNN's affiliate disclosure.