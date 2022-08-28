2022 CP Women’s Open money: Purse, winner’s share, prize money payout

The 2022 CP Women's Open prize money payout is from the $2.35 million purse, with 76 professional players who complete four rounds in Northern Ireland, earning LPGA Tour prize money and an official-money paycheck this week.

The winner's share of the CP Women's Open prize pool is at $352,500, with the second-place finisher taking home $215,473. The CP Women's Open prize money payout breakdown shows a payout of 15 percent of the purse to the winner, and how much each LPGA Tour player earns is guaranteed down to the last-place professional player, which is $4,372 for 76th place.

The CP Women's Open field is headed by Lydia Ko, Na Rin An, Nelly Korda and more.

This tournament started with 156 players, and a cut was made this week after two rounds to the top 70 and ties. Every professional player who made the 36-hole cut is paid for the week, and all 78 players, including two amateurs, can improve in the final round.

Every professional player in the field is paid for completing the event, but how much each player is paid at the 2022 CP Women's Open from the correct 2022 CP Women's Open full-field payout is based on their finish.

The LPGA Tour cut rule is down to the top 70 and ties, with no secondary cut. The payout is modified when more than 70 players make the cut to ensure all players are paid.

What else is on the line

Beyond money, there are important points, perks and benefits on the line for the field -- in particular, the tournament winner.

The winner of this event will get 500 Race to the CME Globe points, as this is considered an official event on the LPGA Tour schedule.

Additionally, there are Rolex Women's World Golf Ranking points on the line for the winner.

While this event offers a significant payday, a win comes with the benefits that come with winning on the LPGA Tour. Winners of these events get a two-plus season exemption on the LPGA Tour, as well as berths into other big tour events.

2022 CP Women's Open prize money, winner's share, first-place payout

