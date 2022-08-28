2022 CP Women's Open money: Purse, winner's share, prize money payout
LPGA Tour

2022 CP Women’s Open money: Purse, winner’s share, prize money payout

08/28/2022 at 10:31 am
Golf News Net


The 2022 CP Women's Open prize money payout is from the $2.35 million purse, with 76 professional players who complete four rounds in Northern Ireland, earning LPGA Tour prize money and an official-money paycheck this week.

The winner's share of the CP Women's Open prize pool is at $352,500, with the second-place finisher taking home $215,473. The CP Women's Open prize money payout breakdown shows a payout of 15 percent of the purse to the winner, and how much each LPGA Tour player earns is guaranteed down to the last-place professional player, which is $4,372 for 76th place.

The CP Women's Open field is headed by Lydia Ko, Na Rin An, Nelly Korda and more.

This tournament started with 156 players, and a cut was made this week after two rounds to the top 70 and ties. Every professional player who made the 36-hole cut is paid for the week, and all 78 players, including two amateurs, can improve in the final round.

Every professional player in the field is paid for completing the event, but how much each player is paid at the 2022 CP Women's Open from the correct 2022 CP Women's Open full-field payout is based on their finish.

The LPGA Tour cut rule is down to the top 70 and ties, with no secondary cut. The payout is modified when more than 70 players make the cut to ensure all players are paid.

What else is on the line

Beyond money, there are important points, perks and benefits on the line for the field -- in particular, the tournament winner.

The winner of this event will get 500 Race to the CME Globe points, as this is considered an official event on the LPGA Tour schedule.

Additionally, there are Rolex Women's World Golf Ranking points on the line for the winner.

While this event offers a significant payday, a win comes with the benefits that come with winning on the LPGA Tour. Winners of these events get a two-plus season exemption on the LPGA Tour, as well as berths into other big tour events.

2022 CP Women's Open prize money, winner's share, first-place payout

For 2022 CP Women's Open results and payout, see our final leaderboard

POSITION MONEY
1 $352,500
2 $215,473
3 $156,310
4 $120,918
5 $97,326
6 $79,630
7 $66,653
8 $58,396
9 $52,497
10 $47,778
11 $44,238
12 $41,289
13 $38,693
14 $36,334
15 $34,210
16 $32,323
17 $30,673
18 $29,257
19 $28,077
20 $27,133
21 $26,190
22 $25,245
23 $24,303
24 $23,358
25 $22,533
26 $21,707
27 $20,880
28 $20,054
29 $19,229
30 $18,521
31 $17,813
32 $17,105
33 $16,397
34 $15,689
35 $15,101
36 $14,510
37 $13,921
38 $13,331
39 $12,740
40 $12,268
41 $11,797
42 $11,326
43 $10,852
44 $10,381
45 $10,027
46 $9,673
47 $9,319
48 $8,965
49 $8,611
50 $8,257
51 $8,023
52 $7,786
53 $7,549
54 $7,315
55 $7,078
56 $6,841
57 $6,607
58 $6,370
59 $6,135
60 $5,899
61 $5,781
62 $5,662
63 $5,545
64 $5,428
65 $5,308
66 $5,191
67 $5,074
68 $4,954
69 $4,837
70 $4,719
71 $4,661
72 $4,600
73 $4,541
74 $4,482
75 $4,429
76 $4,372

Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Golf News Net

We use the Golf News Net byline sometimes just to change things up. But, it's one of us humans writing the story, we promise.

Sometimes we post sponsored content from this account, and it is labeled as such.

We also occasionally include links to products and services from merchants of our choice. GNN may earn a commission from sales generated by those links. See more in GNN's affiliate disclosure.