Future US Senior Women’s Open venues through 2030: confirmed and speculative

We now know future US Senior Women's Open venues through 2027, giving us a clear idea about the future sites of the championship.

In 2022, the USGA announced three future sites for one of its youngest championships, giving a clear future for the 50-plus women's championship.

Future US Senior Women's Open venues announced

2023 -- Waverley Country Club, Portland, Ore. -- Aug. 24-27

2024 -- Fox Chapel Golf Club, Pittsburgh, Pa. -- Aug. 1-4

2025 -- San Diego Country Club, San Diego, Calif. -- Aug. 21-24

2026 -- TBD

2027 -- Tacoma Country & Golf Club, Tacoma, Wash. -- Aug. 19-22

2028 -- TBD

2029 -- TBD

2030 -- Spyglass Hill Golf Club, Pebble Beach, Calif.

Unlike the US Open, it is very difficult to predict where the biggest championship in senior women's golf will go next. So what about other sites through 2030? Let’s make some guesses.

Inverness Club -- Inverness is going to host a US Open again after a masterful restoration, however, the USGA likes to have clubs earn their way in (or back in) to the US Open rotation by hosting a smaller, test championship first.

Columbia Country Club -- Columbia had a great turn hosting the US Girls Junior in 2021, and the course length is just right for this championship. It would be a great opportunity to bring the event to the mid-Atlantic.

