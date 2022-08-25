2022 CP Women’s Open streaming: How to watch online through NBC Sports, Golf Channel apps, Peacock

The 2022 CP Women's Open is one of the most anticipated in recent years, and you can watch online the whole tournament from Ottawa Golf and Hunt Club in Ottawa, Canada. With online streams from NBC and Golf Channel, as well as CBS, you have no excuse to miss a minute of the CP Women's Open action.

You can watch the 2022 CP Women's Open online when the tournament begins with online streaming of coverage of Thursday's first round.

During Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday, Golf Channel and CBS bring together 12 hours of live coverage of the tournament.

On the first three days, Golf Channel offers the coverage window.

On Sunday, Golf Channel and NBC Sports stream coverage online for an hour before moving coverage to CBS on TV.

Viewers can stream the TV coverage through the NBC Sports and Golf Channel apps and websites.

CBS coverage can be streamed through Paramount Plus.

2022 CP Women's Open streaming schedule: How to watch online

Thursday, August 25

Golf Channel broadcast: 9:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.

Friday, August 26

Golf Channel broadcast: 9:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.

Saturday, August 27

Golf Channel broadcast: 2:30-5:30 p.m.

Sunday, August 28