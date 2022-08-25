2022 US Senior Women’s Open TV schedule: How to watch on Golf Channel

The 2022 US Senior Women's Open is the second of two major championships of the women's senior golf calendar, with NCR Country Club in Kettering, Ohio, hosting an historic US Senior Women's Open.

After 36 holes, the field will be reduced to the top 50 and ties heading into the final two rounds in the national championship.

The US Senior Women's Open TV schedule is packed with hours of coverage, with Golf Channel airing the championship on Saturday and Sunday with live golf action from NCR Country Club.

All of this coverage can be streamed online using the NBC Sports app. However, if you prefer to watch the 2022 US Senior Women's Open on good, ole-fashioned TV, here are the 2022 US Senior Women's Open TV times and schedule.

2022 US Senior Women's Open TV schedule, times, channels

All times are Eastern