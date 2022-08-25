2022 CP Women’s Open TV schedule: How to watch on Golf Channel, NBC, Peacock

The 2022 CP Women's Open is one of the biggest championships of the LPGA Tour golf calendar, with Ottawa Golf and Hunt Club in Ottawa, Canada, hosting an historic CP Women's Open.

After 36 holes, the field will be reduced to the top 70 and ties heading into the final two rounds in the major championship.

The CP Women's Open TV schedule is packed with hours of coverage, with Golf Channel airing the championship on Thursday, Friday and Saturday with live golf action from Canada.

CBS airs coverage on Sunday afternoon to the conclusion.

All of this coverage can be streamed online using the NBC Sports app. However, if you prefer to watch the 2022 CP Women's Open on good, ole-fashioned TV, here are the 2022 CP Women's Open TV times and schedule.

2022 CP Women's Open TV schedule, times, channels

All times are Eastern