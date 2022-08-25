2022 CP Women's Open purse, winner's share, prize money payout
08/25/2022 at 10:50 am
The 2022 CP Women's Open purse is set for $2.35 million, with the winner's share coming in at $225,000 -- the standard 15 percent payout according to the LPGA Tour's prize money distribution chart.

The 2022 CP Women's Open field is headed by Lydia Ko, Jin Young Ko, Brooke Henderson and more.

This is the 23rd event of the 2022 LPGA Tour season. This is a 72-hole event with a cut to the top 70 and ties after 36 holes.

The event is played this year at Ottawa Hunt and Golf Club in Ottawa, Canada.

CP Women's Open women's: What you need to know

Purse: $2,350,000
Winner's share: $352,500
Field size: 156 players
36-hole cut: Top 70 and ties

What else is on the line: Race to the CME Globe points, WWGR points, exemptions

Beyond money, there are important points, perks and benefits on the line for the field -- in particular, the tournament winner.

The winner of this tournament earns 500 points toward the Race to the CME Globe. The field earns Race to the CME Globe points based on finish.

The top 60 players in the standings at the end of the Pelican Women's Championship get into the season-ending CME Group Tour Championship. The winner of that tournament wins the Race to the CME Globe and a $1.5 million first-place prize.

Winning comes with other big benefits, including a two-year exemption on the LPGA Tour, as well berths into other big tournaments.

POSITION MONEY
1 $352,500
2 $218,663
3 $158,625
4 $122,709
5 $98,767
6 $80,808
7 $67,640
8 $59,260
9 $53,275
10 $48,485
11 $44,893
12 $41,899
13 $39,266
14 $36,873
15 $34,717
16 $32,801
17 $31,127
18 $29,690
19 $28,493
20 $27,534
21 $26,577
22 $25,619
23 $24,662
24 $23,703
25 $22,867
26 $22,029
27 $21,189
28 $20,351
29 $19,514
30 $18,795
31 $18,077
32 $17,358
33 $16,640
34 $15,921
35 $15,324
36 $14,725
37 $14,127
38 $13,528
39 $12,929
40 $12,450
41 $11,972
42 $11,494
43 $11,013
44 $10,535
45 $10,176
46 $9,816
47 $9,458
48 $9,098
49 $8,738
50 $8,379
51 $8,142
52 $7,901
53 $7,661
54 $7,422
55 $7,183
56 $6,942
57 $6,705
58 $6,464
59 $6,226
60 $5,985
61 $5,867
62 $5,746
63 $5,627
64 $5,507
65 $5,386
66 $5,268
67 $5,149
68 $5,027
69 $4,908
70 $4,789

