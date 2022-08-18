2022 D+D Real Czech Masters purse, winner's share, prize money payout
European Tour

2022 D+D Real Czech Masters purse, winner’s share, prize money payout

08/18/2022 at 10:33 am
Golf News Net


The 2022 D+D Real Czech Masters purse is set for €1.75 million, with the winner's share coming in at €291,660 -- the standard 16.67 percent payout according to the European Tour's prize money distribution chart.

The D+D Real Czech Masters field is headed by Rory Sabbatini, Thomas Pieters, Johannes Veerman, as well as more of the world's best players.

The D+D Real Czech Masters is the 29th event of the year on the 2022 European Tour schedule.

The event is played at Diamond Golf Resort in Prague, Czech Republic.

D+D Real Czech Masters: What you need to know

Purse: €1,750,000
Winner's share: €291,660
Field size: 144 players
36-hole cut: Top 65 and ties

What else is on the line: Race to Dubai points, OWGR points, exemptions

Beyond money, there are important points, perks and benefits on the line for the field -- in particular, the tournament winner.

The winner gets 10 Official World Golf Ranking points, with the points available based on field strength.

Winning comes with other big benefits, including a two-plus season exemption on the European Tour, as well berths into other key events.

There are a total of 2,750 Race to Dubai points on offer to the full field.

The points on offer are related to the purse of the tournament as quoted in United States dollars (USD).

The winner gets 460 DP World Tour points, with the player holding the most season-long Race to Dubai points at the end of the tournament winning the Race to Dubai and its first-place prize.

The top five players in the Race to Dubai standings after the season will be paid from the Race to Dubai bonus pool of €5 million.

2022 D+D Real Czech Masters purse, winner's share, prize money payout

POSITION MONEY
1 €291,660
2 €194,440
3 €109,550
4 €87,500
5 €74,200
6 €61,250
7 €52,500
8 €43,750
9 €39,200
10 €35,000
11 €32,200
12 €30,100
13 €28,175
14 €26,775
15 €25,725
16 €24,675
17 €23,625
18 €22,575
19 €21,700
20 €21,000
21 €20,300
22 €19,775
23 €19,250
24 €18,725
25 €18,200
26 €17,675
27 €17,150
28 €16,625
29 €16,100
30 €15,575
31 €15,050
32 €14,525
33 €14,000
34 €13,475
35 €13,125
36 €12,775
37 €12,425
38 €12,075
39 €11,725
40 €11,375
41 €11,025
42 €10,675
43 €10,325
44 €9,975
45 €9,625
46 €9,275
47 €8,925
48 €8,575
49 €8,225
50 €7,875
51 €7,525
52 €7,175
53 €6,825
54 €6,475
55 €6,125
56 €5,775
57 €5,425
58 €5,250
59 €5,075
60 €4,900
61 €4,725
62 €4,550
63 €4,375
64 €4,200
65 €4,025

Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Golf News Net

We use the Golf News Net byline sometimes just to change things up. But, it's one of us humans writing the story, we promise.

Sometimes we post sponsored content from this account, and it is labeled as such.

We also occasionally include links to products and services from merchants of our choice. GNN may earn a commission from sales generated by those links. See more in GNN's affiliate disclosure.