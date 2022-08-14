2022 International Series Singapore final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won
08/14/2022 at 10:20 am
Golf News Net


The 2022 International Series Singapore final leaderboard is headed by winner Nitithorn Thippong, who earned the Asian Tour win at Tanah Merah Country Club (Tampines Course) in Singapore.

In the final round, Thippong and the field had to deal with various weather conditions, including a 40-minute lightning delay. Thippong made a 15-foot par putt on the closing par 5 and then waited it out to find out he was winner on 16-under 272.

Richard T. Lee and Gavin Green finished a shot behind, ending as joint runners-up on 15-under total.

Thippong won the $270,000 winner's share of the $1,500,000 purse.

International Series Singapore recap notes

Thippong earned approximately 7 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win. The field for the tournament was weak, but the win helps Kim's ranking.

There was a cut this week, with 74 players finishing the event in the latest event of the season.

The 2022 Asian Tour schedule continues in next week with the International Series in South Korea.

2022 International Series Singapore final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

Click header to sort; rotate mobile screens for details

POS PLAYER TO PAR R1 R2 R3 R4 TOT MONEY
1 Nitithorn Thippong -16 68 67 68 69 272 $270,000
T2 Richard T. Lee -15 70 69 67 67 273 $111,500
T2 Gavin Green -15 65 65 72 71 273 $111,500
T2 Phachara Khongwatmai -15 67 66 69 71 273 $111,500
T5 Todd Sinnott -14 68 70 72 64 274 $55,725
T5 Chan Shih-chang -14 69 68 66 71 274 $55,725
T7 Jarin Todd -12 74 67 68 67 276 $33,285
T7 Ryo Hisatsune -12 70 69 68 69 276 $33,285
T7 Ryosuke Kinoshita -12 70 70 67 69 276 $33,285
T7 Jaco Ahlers -12 70 66 69 71 276 $33,285
T7 Peter Uihlein -12 68 70 67 71 276 $33,285
T12 Pavit Tangkamolprasert -11 71 72 67 67 277 $20,058
T12 Kevin Yuan -11 71 71 68 67 277 $20,058
T12 Tirawat Kaewsiribandit -11 67 75 70 65 277 $20,058
T12 Ben Leong -11 71 69 70 67 277 $20,058
T12 Trevor Simsby -11 72 67 70 68 277 $20,058
T12 Turk Pettit -11 68 74 71 64 277 $20,058
T12 Sadom Kaewkanjana -11 67 70 70 70 277 $20,058
T12 Shubhankar Sharma -11 70 69 68 70 277 $20,058
T12 Veer Ahlawat -11 69 65 72 71 277 $20,058
21 Yuki Inamori -10 73 70 68 67 278 $16,350
T22 Chapchai Nirat -9 71 66 74 68 279 $14,100
T22 Sungyeol Kwon -9 73 70 68 68 279 $14,100
T22 Jazz Janewattananond -9 70 67 73 69 279 $14,100
T22 Lee, Chieh-po -9 72 65 72 70 279 $14,100
T22 Juvic Pagunsan -9 67 71 71 70 279 $14,100
T22 Kieran Vincent -9 68 70 71 70 279 $14,100
T22 Yoseop Seo -9 69 65 72 73 279 $14,100
T22 Jeunghun Wang -9 70 67 69 73 279 $14,100
T22 Steve Lewton -9 67 68 69 75 279 $14,100
T31 Wade Ormsby -8 73 68 70 69 280 $11,587
T31 James Leow (a) -8 74 67 71 68 280 $0
T31 Patrick Reed -8 73 68 72 67 280 $11,587
T31 Justin Harding -8 70 70 69 71 280 $11,587
T31 Gaganjeet Bhullar -8 73 69 72 66 280 $11,587
T36 Rashid Khan -7 72 69 71 69 281 $10,200
T36 Ajeetesh Sandhu -7 70 72 70 69 281 $10,200
T36 Tanapat Pichaikool -7 71 68 71 71 281 $10,200
T36 Jyoti Randhawa -7 73 69 67 72 281 $10,200
T36 Jbe Kruger -7 69 71 68 73 281 $10,200
T41 Zach Bauchou -6 74 69 69 70 282 $9,050
T41 Paul Peterson -6 68 73 69 72 282 $9,050
T41 Atiruj Winaicharoenchai -6 70 69 69 74 282 $9,050
T44 Kyongjun Moon -5 67 73 72 71 283 $7,811
T44 Hiroshi Tai (a) -5 72 69 69 73 283 $7,811
T44 Jake Higginbottom -5 72 71 69 71 283 $0
T44 Sarit Suwannarut -5 72 69 68 74 283 $7,811
T44 Dodge Kemmer -5 68 70 70 75 283 $7,811
T44 Brett Rumford -5 73 70 71 69 283 $7,811
T44 Itthipat Buranatanyarat -5 70 71 74 68 283 $7,811
T44 Danthai Boonma -5 72 70 73 68 283 $7,811
T52 Gunn Charoenkul -4 71 71 70 72 284 $6,180
T52 Miguel Tabuena -4 70 73 69 72 284 $6,180
T52 Michael Tran -4 68 71 70 75 284 $6,180
T52 S.S.P Chawrasia -4 70 72 72 70 284 $6,180
T52 Chase Koepka -4 73 70 72 69 284 $6,180
T57 Ben Jones -3 71 69 73 72 285 $5,175
T57 Scott Hend -3 70 69 74 72 285 $5,175
T57 Sam Brazel -3 73 70 70 72 285 $5,175
T57 Andy Ogletree -3 70 71 73 71 285 $5,175
T57 Scott Vincent -3 64 73 71 77 285 $5,175
T57 Aman Raj -3 72 71 73 69 285 $5,175
T63 Sangchai Kaewcharoen -2 74 66 73 73 286 $4,500
T63 Keith Horne -2 71 72 70 73 286 $4,500
T63 Mardan Mamat -2 72 71 71 72 286 $4,500
T63 Taichi Kho (a) -2 71 71 74 70 286 $0
T67 Jinichiro Kozuma -1 68 74 72 73 287 $4,050
T67 Adilson Da Silva -1 70 72 74 71 287 $4,050
T67 Cory Crawford -1 72 71 77 67 287 $4,050
T70 Jediah Morgan 1 73 70 72 74 289 $3,600
T70 Hongtaek Kim 1 71 71 74 73 289 $3,600
T70 Janne Kaske 1 68 75 75 71 289 $3,600
T73 Panuphol Pittayarat 5 70 73 73 77 293 $3,225
T73 Ben Eccles 5 69 71 77 76 293 $3,225

