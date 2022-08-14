2022 International Series Singapore final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

The 2022 International Series Singapore final leaderboard is headed by winner Nitithorn Thippong, who earned the Asian Tour win at Tanah Merah Country Club (Tampines Course) in Singapore.

In the final round, Thippong and the field had to deal with various weather conditions, including a 40-minute lightning delay. Thippong made a 15-foot par putt on the closing par 5 and then waited it out to find out he was winner on 16-under 272.

Richard T. Lee and Gavin Green finished a shot behind, ending as joint runners-up on 15-under total.

Thippong won the $270,000 winner's share of the $1,500,000 purse.

International Series Singapore recap notes

Thippong earned approximately 7 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win. The field for the tournament was weak, but the win helps Kim's ranking.

There was a cut this week, with 74 players finishing the event in the latest event of the season.

The 2022 Asian Tour schedule continues in next week with the International Series in South Korea.

