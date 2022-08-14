2022 International Series Singapore final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

The 2022 International Series Singapore final leaderboard is headed by winner Nitithorn Thippong, who earned the Asian Tour win at Tanah Merah Country Club (Tampines Course) in Singapore.
In the final round, Thippong and the field had to deal with various weather conditions, including a 40-minute lightning delay. Thippong made a 15-foot par putt on the closing par 5 and then waited it out to find out he was winner on 16-under 272.
Richard T. Lee and Gavin Green finished a shot behind, ending as joint runners-up on 15-under total.
Thippong won the $270,000 winner's share of the $1,500,000 purse.
International Series Singapore recap notes
Thippong earned approximately 7 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win. The field for the tournament was weak, but the win helps Kim's ranking.
There was a cut this week, with 74 players finishing the event in the latest event of the season.
The 2022 Asian Tour schedule continues in next week with the International Series in South Korea.
2022 International Series Singapore final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts
|POS
|PLAYER
|TO PAR
|R1
|R2
|R3
|R4
|TOT
|MONEY
|1
|Nitithorn Thippong
|-16
|68
|67
|68
|69
|272
|$270,000
|T2
|Richard T. Lee
|-15
|70
|69
|67
|67
|273
|$111,500
|T2
|Gavin Green
|-15
|65
|65
|72
|71
|273
|$111,500
|T2
|Phachara Khongwatmai
|-15
|67
|66
|69
|71
|273
|$111,500
|T5
|Todd Sinnott
|-14
|68
|70
|72
|64
|274
|$55,725
|T5
|Chan Shih-chang
|-14
|69
|68
|66
|71
|274
|$55,725
|T7
|Jarin Todd
|-12
|74
|67
|68
|67
|276
|$33,285
|T7
|Ryo Hisatsune
|-12
|70
|69
|68
|69
|276
|$33,285
|T7
|Ryosuke Kinoshita
|-12
|70
|70
|67
|69
|276
|$33,285
|T7
|Jaco Ahlers
|-12
|70
|66
|69
|71
|276
|$33,285
|T7
|Peter Uihlein
|-12
|68
|70
|67
|71
|276
|$33,285
|T12
|Pavit Tangkamolprasert
|-11
|71
|72
|67
|67
|277
|$20,058
|T12
|Kevin Yuan
|-11
|71
|71
|68
|67
|277
|$20,058
|T12
|Tirawat Kaewsiribandit
|-11
|67
|75
|70
|65
|277
|$20,058
|T12
|Ben Leong
|-11
|71
|69
|70
|67
|277
|$20,058
|T12
|Trevor Simsby
|-11
|72
|67
|70
|68
|277
|$20,058
|T12
|Turk Pettit
|-11
|68
|74
|71
|64
|277
|$20,058
|T12
|Sadom Kaewkanjana
|-11
|67
|70
|70
|70
|277
|$20,058
|T12
|Shubhankar Sharma
|-11
|70
|69
|68
|70
|277
|$20,058
|T12
|Veer Ahlawat
|-11
|69
|65
|72
|71
|277
|$20,058
|21
|Yuki Inamori
|-10
|73
|70
|68
|67
|278
|$16,350
|T22
|Chapchai Nirat
|-9
|71
|66
|74
|68
|279
|$14,100
|T22
|Sungyeol Kwon
|-9
|73
|70
|68
|68
|279
|$14,100
|T22
|Jazz Janewattananond
|-9
|70
|67
|73
|69
|279
|$14,100
|T22
|Lee, Chieh-po
|-9
|72
|65
|72
|70
|279
|$14,100
|T22
|Juvic Pagunsan
|-9
|67
|71
|71
|70
|279
|$14,100
|T22
|Kieran Vincent
|-9
|68
|70
|71
|70
|279
|$14,100
|T22
|Yoseop Seo
|-9
|69
|65
|72
|73
|279
|$14,100
|T22
|Jeunghun Wang
|-9
|70
|67
|69
|73
|279
|$14,100
|T22
|Steve Lewton
|-9
|67
|68
|69
|75
|279
|$14,100
|T31
|Wade Ormsby
|-8
|73
|68
|70
|69
|280
|$11,587
|T31
|James Leow (a)
|-8
|74
|67
|71
|68
|280
|$0
|T31
|Patrick Reed
|-8
|73
|68
|72
|67
|280
|$11,587
|T31
|Justin Harding
|-8
|70
|70
|69
|71
|280
|$11,587
|T31
|Gaganjeet Bhullar
|-8
|73
|69
|72
|66
|280
|$11,587
|T36
|Rashid Khan
|-7
|72
|69
|71
|69
|281
|$10,200
|T36
|Ajeetesh Sandhu
|-7
|70
|72
|70
|69
|281
|$10,200
|T36
|Tanapat Pichaikool
|-7
|71
|68
|71
|71
|281
|$10,200
|T36
|Jyoti Randhawa
|-7
|73
|69
|67
|72
|281
|$10,200
|T36
|Jbe Kruger
|-7
|69
|71
|68
|73
|281
|$10,200
|T41
|Zach Bauchou
|-6
|74
|69
|69
|70
|282
|$9,050
|T41
|Paul Peterson
|-6
|68
|73
|69
|72
|282
|$9,050
|T41
|Atiruj Winaicharoenchai
|-6
|70
|69
|69
|74
|282
|$9,050
|T44
|Kyongjun Moon
|-5
|67
|73
|72
|71
|283
|$7,811
|T44
|Hiroshi Tai (a)
|-5
|72
|69
|69
|73
|283
|$7,811
|T44
|Jake Higginbottom
|-5
|72
|71
|69
|71
|283
|$0
|T44
|Sarit Suwannarut
|-5
|72
|69
|68
|74
|283
|$7,811
|T44
|Dodge Kemmer
|-5
|68
|70
|70
|75
|283
|$7,811
|T44
|Brett Rumford
|-5
|73
|70
|71
|69
|283
|$7,811
|T44
|Itthipat Buranatanyarat
|-5
|70
|71
|74
|68
|283
|$7,811
|T44
|Danthai Boonma
|-5
|72
|70
|73
|68
|283
|$7,811
|T52
|Gunn Charoenkul
|-4
|71
|71
|70
|72
|284
|$6,180
|T52
|Miguel Tabuena
|-4
|70
|73
|69
|72
|284
|$6,180
|T52
|Michael Tran
|-4
|68
|71
|70
|75
|284
|$6,180
|T52
|S.S.P Chawrasia
|-4
|70
|72
|72
|70
|284
|$6,180
|T52
|Chase Koepka
|-4
|73
|70
|72
|69
|284
|$6,180
|T57
|Ben Jones
|-3
|71
|69
|73
|72
|285
|$5,175
|T57
|Scott Hend
|-3
|70
|69
|74
|72
|285
|$5,175
|T57
|Sam Brazel
|-3
|73
|70
|70
|72
|285
|$5,175
|T57
|Andy Ogletree
|-3
|70
|71
|73
|71
|285
|$5,175
|T57
|Scott Vincent
|-3
|64
|73
|71
|77
|285
|$5,175
|T57
|Aman Raj
|-3
|72
|71
|73
|69
|285
|$5,175
|T63
|Sangchai Kaewcharoen
|-2
|74
|66
|73
|73
|286
|$4,500
|T63
|Keith Horne
|-2
|71
|72
|70
|73
|286
|$4,500
|T63
|Mardan Mamat
|-2
|72
|71
|71
|72
|286
|$4,500
|T63
|Taichi Kho (a)
|-2
|71
|71
|74
|70
|286
|$0
|T67
|Jinichiro Kozuma
|-1
|68
|74
|72
|73
|287
|$4,050
|T67
|Adilson Da Silva
|-1
|70
|72
|74
|71
|287
|$4,050
|T67
|Cory Crawford
|-1
|72
|71
|77
|67
|287
|$4,050
|T70
|Jediah Morgan
|1
|73
|70
|72
|74
|289
|$3,600
|T70
|Hongtaek Kim
|1
|71
|71
|74
|73
|289
|$3,600
|T70
|Janne Kaske
|1
|68
|75
|75
|71
|289
|$3,600
|T73
|Panuphol Pittayarat
|5
|70
|73
|73
|77
|293
|$3,225
|T73
|Ben Eccles
|5
|69
|71
|77
|76
|293
|$3,225