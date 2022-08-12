The 2022 Boeing Classic purse is set for $2.2 million, with the winner's share coming in at $330,000 -- more than the standard 15 percent payout according to the PGA Tour Champions' prize money distribution chart.

The Boeing Classic field is headed by Steve Flesch, Stephen Ames and Mike Weir.

It's the 17th event of the season, with 78 players taking on the Washington host course. There is no cut.

This tournament is played at The Club at Snoqualmie Ridge in Snoqualmie, Wash.

The Boeing Classic will be played over three days from Friday through Sunday.

What else is on the line: Charles Schwab Cup points, OWGR points, exemptions

Beyond money, there are important points, perks and benefits on the line for the field -- in particular, the tournament winner.

The money earned this week counts toward the Charles Schwab Cup points list. Each dollar earned translates into a regular season point to qualify for the Charles Schwab Cup playoffs in 2022. The top 72 players get into the first leg.

At the season of the season in 2022, the top five players in the final standings are paid part of the $2.1 million bonus pool (all as annuities), based on the points standings.

The PGA Tour Champions does not offer Official World Golf Ranking points in its events.

2022 Boeing Classic purse, winner's share, prize money payout