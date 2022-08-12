2022 Boeing Classic format, cut rules and playoff format

The 2022 Boeing Classic format remains unchanged this year, with the PGA Tour Champions event played at The Club at Snoqualmie Ridge in Snoqualmie, Wash.

The 2022 Boeing Classic field is 78 players.

The Boeing Classic field is made up of players with PGA Tour Champions standing, jockeying for crucial points in the regular season.

Boeing Classic format

The Boeing Classic format is a 54-hole event. The field is divided into morning and afternoon waves for the first two rounds, with players competing in threesomes each day. The same threesomes play together in each of the first two rounds, with one round starting on No. 1 tee and one round on No. 10 tee. There's one round in the morning wave and one round in the afternoon wave.

A cut is not made after 36 holes. All players in the starting field are allowed to complete the tournament.

For the third rounds, pairings and tee times are made based on each player's total score through two rounds. Players with the highest total score go first, then in descending order until the two players with the lowest total score in the final group.

The player with the lowest total score after 54 holes is the winner.

A playoff to settle any ties after 54 holes will be played under PGA Tour rules. The Boeing Classic playoff format is a sudden-death format, with playoff holes being 18, 18, 17 and 18 played by any qualifying players. The players compete hole-by-hole until a winner is determined by a player scoring the lowest among the remaining players.

The winning player will get enhanced status on the PGA Tour Champions. The winner is exempt into other tournaments as well. The winner earns 330,000 Charles Schwab Cup points.