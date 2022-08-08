2022 French Lick Charity Classic final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won
Epson Tour

2022 French Lick Charity Classic final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

08/08/2022 at 4:55 pm
Golf News Net


The 2022 French Lick Charity Classic final leaderboard is headed by winner Xiaowen Yin, who earned the big win with a second victory in a row on the Pete Dye Course at French Lick Resort in French Lick, Ind.

Yin won the 72-hole event, which boasted the biggest purse in Epson Tour history, by a shot over Gabriella Then, who has also won on this season.

Yin finished on 7-under 281 to earn his second-consecutive win on the tour. Polly Mack finished alone in third to round out the medal stand.

Yin won the $50,250 winner's share of the $335,000 purse, the largest in Epson Tour history.

French Lick Charity Classic recap notes

Yin gains in the Race for the Card, which awards 10 LPGA Tour cards for the top money earners of the Epson Tour season.

This week the cut was made at 4-over 148 or better, with 61 players getting through to the final two rounds.

The Epson Tour schedule continues next week with the Four Winds Invitational in South Bend, Indiana.

2022 French Lick Charity Classic final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

Click header to sort; rotate mobile screens for details

POS PLAYER TO PAR R1 R2 R3 R4 TOT
1 Xiaowen Yin -7 70 72 70 69 281 $50,250
2 Gabriella Then -6 68 69 71 74 282 $32,433
3 Polly Mack -5 74 74 67 68 283 $23,621
4 Daniela Darquea -4 68 71 73 72 284 $18,350
5 Linnea Strom -3 66 71 75 73 285 $14,836
T6 Dani Holmqvist -2 72 71 74 69 286 $11,234
T6 Mi Hyang Lee -2 72 71 70 73 286 $11,234
T8 Jillian Hollis -1 71 76 70 70 287 $7,896
T8 Laura Restrepo -1 71 74 71 71 287 $7,896
T8 Laura Wearn -1 72 75 68 72 287 $7,896
T8 Karen Kim -1 71 72 72 72 287 $7,896
12 Gina Kim E 74 71 70 73 288 $6,490
T13 Alena Sharp 1 71 74 72 72 289 $5,928
T13 Ruoning Yin 1 73 73 68 75 289 $5,928
T15 Roberta Liti 2 70 73 73 74 290 $5,295
T15 Maddi Caldwell-Young 2 72 67 71 80 290 $5,295
T17 Lindy Duncan 3 72 76 72 71 291 $4,551
T17 Celine Borge 3 74 74 71 72 291 $4,551
T17 Bailey Tardy 3 70 74 73 74 291 $4,551
T17 Karen Fredgaard 3 71 72 73 75 291 $4,551
T17 Pavarisa Yoktuan 3 70 71 75 75 291 $4,551
T22 Gabriela Ruffels 4 71 75 77 69 292 $3,767
T22 Yu-Sang Hou 4 72 75 73 72 292 $3,767
T22 Robyn Choi 4 73 73 74 72 292 $3,767
T22 Samantha Wagner 4 72 72 75 73 292 $3,767
T22 Katherine Smith 4 72 74 72 74 292 $3,767
T22 Kennedy Swann 4 71 72 74 75 292 $3,767
T28 Elin Arvidsson 5 72 76 73 72 293 $3,103
T28 Katelyn Sisk 5 69 74 78 72 293 $3,103
T28 Ssu-Chia Cheng 5 75 72 72 74 293 $3,103
T28 Brynn Walker 5 71 74 74 74 293 $3,103
T28 Regina Plasencia 5 70 73 70 80 293 $3,103
T33 Kum-Kang Park 6 75 73 75 71 294 $2,549
T33 Dottie Ardina 6 71 75 74 74 294 $2,549
T33 Kathleen Scavo 6 73 72 74 75 294 $2,549
T33 Liz Nagel 6 72 73 74 75 294 $2,549
T33 Jiwon Jeon 6 71 74 73 76 294 $2,549
T33 Hyo Joon Jang 6 67 71 77 79 294 $2,549
T39 Selena Costabile 7 75 71 75 74 295 $2,133
T39 Vicky Hurst 7 72 76 72 75 295 $2,133
T39 Weiwei Zhang 7 71 74 75 75 295 $2,133
T39 Abegail Arevalo 7 71 73 76 75 295 $2,133
T43 Kristen Gillman 8 72 76 75 73 296 $1,922
T43 Moeka Nishihata 8 73 74 72 77 296 $1,922
T45 Michelle Piyapattra 9 73 74 74 76 297 $1,808
T45 Annabelle Pancake (a) 9 70 77 73 77 297 $0
T45 Yan Liu 9 70 73 73 81 297 $1,808
T48 Beatrice Wallin 10 72 74 77 75 298 $1,627
T48 Jessica Welch 10 69 74 78 77 298 $1,627
T48 Lakareber Abe 10 74 73 73 78 298 $1,627
T48 Kiira Riihijarvi 10 70 73 77 78 298 $1,627
T48 Yue Ren 10 71 76 72 79 298 $1,627
53 Alexa Pano 11 74 72 78 75 299 $1,500
T54 Milagros Chaves 12 74 74 75 77 300 $1,448
T54 Sofia Garcia 12 73 72 76 79 300 $1,448
56 Riley Rennell 13 73 74 75 79 301 $1,395
57 Erika Smith 14 75 72 77 78 302 $1,360
T58 Nannette Hill 16 71 77 79 77 304 $1,307
T58 Anita Uwadia 16 73 75 78 78 304 $1,307
60 Emily Mahar 17 75 71 80 79 305 $1,254
61 Anna Redding 20 70 73 83 82 308 $1,219

Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Golf News Net

We use the Golf News Net byline sometimes just to change things up. But, it's one of us humans writing the story, we promise.

Sometimes we post sponsored content from this account, and it is labeled as such.

We also occasionally include links to products and services from merchants of our choice. GNN may earn a commission from sales generated by those links. See more in GNN's affiliate disclosure.