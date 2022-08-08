2022 French Lick Charity Classic final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

The 2022 French Lick Charity Classic final leaderboard is headed by winner Xiaowen Yin, who earned the big win with a second victory in a row on the Pete Dye Course at French Lick Resort in French Lick, Ind.
Yin won the 72-hole event, which boasted the biggest purse in Epson Tour history, by a shot over Gabriella Then, who has also won on this season.
Yin finished on 7-under 281 to earn his second-consecutive win on the tour. Polly Mack finished alone in third to round out the medal stand.
Yin won the $50,250 winner's share of the $335,000 purse, the largest in Epson Tour history.
French Lick Charity Classic recap notes
Yin gains in the Race for the Card, which awards 10 LPGA Tour cards for the top money earners of the Epson Tour season.
This week the cut was made at 4-over 148 or better, with 61 players getting through to the final two rounds.
The Epson Tour schedule continues next week with the Four Winds Invitational in South Bend, Indiana.
2022 French Lick Charity Classic final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts
|POS
|PLAYER
|TO PAR
|R1
|R2
|R3
|R4
|TOT
|1
|Xiaowen Yin
|-7
|70
|72
|70
|69
|281
|$50,250
|2
|Gabriella Then
|-6
|68
|69
|71
|74
|282
|$32,433
|3
|Polly Mack
|-5
|74
|74
|67
|68
|283
|$23,621
|4
|Daniela Darquea
|-4
|68
|71
|73
|72
|284
|$18,350
|5
|Linnea Strom
|-3
|66
|71
|75
|73
|285
|$14,836
|T6
|Dani Holmqvist
|-2
|72
|71
|74
|69
|286
|$11,234
|T6
|Mi Hyang Lee
|-2
|72
|71
|70
|73
|286
|$11,234
|T8
|Jillian Hollis
|-1
|71
|76
|70
|70
|287
|$7,896
|T8
|Laura Restrepo
|-1
|71
|74
|71
|71
|287
|$7,896
|T8
|Laura Wearn
|-1
|72
|75
|68
|72
|287
|$7,896
|T8
|Karen Kim
|-1
|71
|72
|72
|72
|287
|$7,896
|12
|Gina Kim
|E
|74
|71
|70
|73
|288
|$6,490
|T13
|Alena Sharp
|1
|71
|74
|72
|72
|289
|$5,928
|T13
|Ruoning Yin
|1
|73
|73
|68
|75
|289
|$5,928
|T15
|Roberta Liti
|2
|70
|73
|73
|74
|290
|$5,295
|T15
|Maddi Caldwell-Young
|2
|72
|67
|71
|80
|290
|$5,295
|T17
|Lindy Duncan
|3
|72
|76
|72
|71
|291
|$4,551
|T17
|Celine Borge
|3
|74
|74
|71
|72
|291
|$4,551
|T17
|Bailey Tardy
|3
|70
|74
|73
|74
|291
|$4,551
|T17
|Karen Fredgaard
|3
|71
|72
|73
|75
|291
|$4,551
|T17
|Pavarisa Yoktuan
|3
|70
|71
|75
|75
|291
|$4,551
|T22
|Gabriela Ruffels
|4
|71
|75
|77
|69
|292
|$3,767
|T22
|Yu-Sang Hou
|4
|72
|75
|73
|72
|292
|$3,767
|T22
|Robyn Choi
|4
|73
|73
|74
|72
|292
|$3,767
|T22
|Samantha Wagner
|4
|72
|72
|75
|73
|292
|$3,767
|T22
|Katherine Smith
|4
|72
|74
|72
|74
|292
|$3,767
|T22
|Kennedy Swann
|4
|71
|72
|74
|75
|292
|$3,767
|T28
|Elin Arvidsson
|5
|72
|76
|73
|72
|293
|$3,103
|T28
|Katelyn Sisk
|5
|69
|74
|78
|72
|293
|$3,103
|T28
|Ssu-Chia Cheng
|5
|75
|72
|72
|74
|293
|$3,103
|T28
|Brynn Walker
|5
|71
|74
|74
|74
|293
|$3,103
|T28
|Regina Plasencia
|5
|70
|73
|70
|80
|293
|$3,103
|T33
|Kum-Kang Park
|6
|75
|73
|75
|71
|294
|$2,549
|T33
|Dottie Ardina
|6
|71
|75
|74
|74
|294
|$2,549
|T33
|Kathleen Scavo
|6
|73
|72
|74
|75
|294
|$2,549
|T33
|Liz Nagel
|6
|72
|73
|74
|75
|294
|$2,549
|T33
|Jiwon Jeon
|6
|71
|74
|73
|76
|294
|$2,549
|T33
|Hyo Joon Jang
|6
|67
|71
|77
|79
|294
|$2,549
|T39
|Selena Costabile
|7
|75
|71
|75
|74
|295
|$2,133
|T39
|Vicky Hurst
|7
|72
|76
|72
|75
|295
|$2,133
|T39
|Weiwei Zhang
|7
|71
|74
|75
|75
|295
|$2,133
|T39
|Abegail Arevalo
|7
|71
|73
|76
|75
|295
|$2,133
|T43
|Kristen Gillman
|8
|72
|76
|75
|73
|296
|$1,922
|T43
|Moeka Nishihata
|8
|73
|74
|72
|77
|296
|$1,922
|T45
|Michelle Piyapattra
|9
|73
|74
|74
|76
|297
|$1,808
|T45
|Annabelle Pancake (a)
|9
|70
|77
|73
|77
|297
|$0
|T45
|Yan Liu
|9
|70
|73
|73
|81
|297
|$1,808
|T48
|Beatrice Wallin
|10
|72
|74
|77
|75
|298
|$1,627
|T48
|Jessica Welch
|10
|69
|74
|78
|77
|298
|$1,627
|T48
|Lakareber Abe
|10
|74
|73
|73
|78
|298
|$1,627
|T48
|Kiira Riihijarvi
|10
|70
|73
|77
|78
|298
|$1,627
|T48
|Yue Ren
|10
|71
|76
|72
|79
|298
|$1,627
|53
|Alexa Pano
|11
|74
|72
|78
|75
|299
|$1,500
|T54
|Milagros Chaves
|12
|74
|74
|75
|77
|300
|$1,448
|T54
|Sofia Garcia
|12
|73
|72
|76
|79
|300
|$1,448
|56
|Riley Rennell
|13
|73
|74
|75
|79
|301
|$1,395
|57
|Erika Smith
|14
|75
|72
|77
|78
|302
|$1,360
|T58
|Nannette Hill
|16
|71
|77
|79
|77
|304
|$1,307
|T58
|Anita Uwadia
|16
|73
|75
|78
|78
|304
|$1,307
|60
|Emily Mahar
|17
|75
|71
|80
|79
|305
|$1,254
|61
|Anna Redding
|20
|70
|73
|83
|82
|308
|$1,219