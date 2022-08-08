2022 French Lick Charity Classic final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

The 2022 French Lick Charity Classic final leaderboard is headed by winner Xiaowen Yin, who earned the big win with a second victory in a row on the Pete Dye Course at French Lick Resort in French Lick, Ind.

Yin won the 72-hole event, which boasted the biggest purse in Epson Tour history, by a shot over Gabriella Then, who has also won on this season.

Yin finished on 7-under 281 to earn his second-consecutive win on the tour. Polly Mack finished alone in third to round out the medal stand.

Yin won the $50,250 winner's share of the $335,000 purse, the largest in Epson Tour history.

French Lick Charity Classic recap notes

Yin gains in the Race for the Card, which awards 10 LPGA Tour cards for the top money earners of the Epson Tour season.

This week the cut was made at 4-over 148 or better, with 61 players getting through to the final two rounds.

The Epson Tour schedule continues next week with the Four Winds Invitational in South Bend, Indiana.

2022 French Lick Charity Classic final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

Click header to sort; rotate mobile screens for details