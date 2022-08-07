2022 Shaw Charity Classic purse, winner's share, prize money payout
2022 Shaw Charity Classic purse, winner’s share, prize money payout

08/07/2022 at 5:32 pm
The 2022 Shaw Charity Classic purse is set for $2.35 million, with the winner's share coming in at $352,500 -- more than the standard 15 percent payout according to the PGA Tour Champions' prize money distribution chart.

The Shaw Charity Classic field is headed by Steve Flesch, Stephen Ames and Mike Weir.

It's the 16th event of the new season, with 74 players taking on the Canadian host course. There is no cut.

This tournament is played at Canyon Meadows Golf and Country Club in Calgary, Canada.

The Shaw Charity Classic will be played over three days from Friday through Sunday.

What else is on the line: Charles Schwab Cup points, OWGR points, exemptions

Beyond money, there are important points, perks and benefits on the line for the field -- in particular, the tournament winner.

The money earned this week counts toward the Charles Schwab Cup points list. Each dollar earned translates into a regular season point to qualify for the Charles Schwab Cup playoffs in 2022. The top 72 players get into the first leg.

At the season of the season in 2022, the top five players in the final standings are paid part of the $2.1 million bonus pool (all as annuities), based on the points standings.

The PGA Tour Champions does not offer Official World Golf Ranking points in its events.

POSITION MONEY
1 $352,500
2 $206,800
3 $169,200
4 $141,000
5 $112,800
6 $94,000
7 $84,600
8 $75,200
9 $65,800
10 $61,100
11 $56,400
12 $51,700
13 $47,000
14 $44,650
15 $42,300
16 $39,950
17 $37,600
18 $35,250
19 $33,135
20 $31,020
21 $29,140
22 $27,260
23 $25,850
24 $24,675
25 $23,500
26 $22,325
27 $21,385
28 $20,445
29 $19,505
30 $18,565
31 $17,625
32 $16,920
33 $16,215
34 $15,510
35 $14,805
36 $14,100
37 $13,395
38 $12,925
39 $12,455
40 $11,985
41 $11,515
42 $11,045
43 $10,575
44 $10,105
45 $9,635
46 $9,165
47 $8,695
48 $8,225
49 $7,755
50 $7,285
51 $6,815
52 $6,345
53 $5,875
54 $5,640
55 $5,405
56 $5,170
57 $4,935
58 $4,700
59 $4,465
60 $4,230
61 $3,995
62 $3,760
63 $3,525
64 $3,290
65 $3,055
66 $2,820
67 $2,585
68 $2,350
69 $2,209
70 $2,068
71 $1,927
72 $1,786
73 $1,645
74 $1,551

