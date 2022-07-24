2022 Senior LPGA Championship purse, winner's share, prize money payout
LPGA Tour

2022 Senior LPGA Championship purse, winner’s share, prize money payout

07/24/2022 at 3:00 pm
Golf News Net


The 2022 Senior LPGA Championship purse is set for $400,000, with the winner's share coming in at $6,000 -- more than the standard 15 percent payout according to the LPGA Tour's prize money distribution chart.

The Senior LPGA Championship field is headed by Annika Sorenstam, Karrie Webb, Juli Inkster, Trish Johnson and Laura Davies, playing out in the first Legends Tour major of the year, for the fifth time.

The top 45 players and ties make it to the final round shootout, but all 78 players in the field earn pay for the week.

The event is played again this year at Salina Country Club in Kansas.

2022 Senior LPGA Championship purse, winner's share, prize money payout

For 2022 Senior LPGA Championship results and payout, see our final leaderboard

POSITION MONEY
1 $60,000
2 $36,507
3 $26,483
4 $20,487
5 $16,490
6 $13,491
7 $11,293
8 $9,894
9 $8,895
10 $8,095
11 $7,495
12 $6,995
13 $6,556
14 $6,156
15 $5,796
16 $5,477
17 $5,197
18 $4,957
19 $4,757
20 $4,597
21 $4,437
22 $4,277
23 $4,118
24 $3,958
25 $3,818
26 $3,678
27 $3,538
28 $3,398
29 $3,258
30 $3,138
31 $3,018
32 $2,898
33 $2,778
34 $2,658
35 $2,558
36 $2,458
37 $2,359
38 $2,259
39 $2,158
40 $2,079
41 $1,999
42 $1,919
43 $1,839
44 $1,759
45 $1,699
46 $1,639
47 $1,579
48 $1,519
49 $1,459
50 $1,399
51 $1,359
52 $1,319
53 $1,279
54 $1,239
55 $1,199
56 $1,159
57 $1,119
58 $1,079
59 $1,039
60 $999
61 $979
62 $959
63 $939
64 $919
65 $899
66 $879
67 $859
68 $839
69 $819
70 $799
71 $790
72 $779
73 $769
74 $759
75 $750
76 $741
77 $731
78 $720

Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Golf News Net

We use the Golf News Net byline sometimes just to change things up. But, it's one of us humans writing the story, we promise.

Sometimes we post sponsored content from this account, and it is labeled as such.

We also occasionally include links to products and services from merchants of our choice. GNN may earn a commission from sales generated by those links. See more in GNN's affiliate disclosure.