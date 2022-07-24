The 2022 Senior LPGA Championship purse is set for $400,000, with the winner's share coming in at $6,000 -- more than the standard 15 percent payout according to the LPGA Tour's prize money distribution chart.

The Senior LPGA Championship field is headed by Annika Sorenstam, Karrie Webb, Juli Inkster, Trish Johnson and Laura Davies, playing out in the first Legends Tour major of the year, for the fifth time.

The top 45 players and ties make it to the final round shootout, but all 78 players in the field earn pay for the week.

The event is played again this year at Salina Country Club in Kansas.

2022 Senior LPGA Championship purse, winner's share, prize money payout

For 2022 Senior LPGA Championship results and payout, see our final leaderboard