2022 Senior LPGA Championship final results: Prize money payout and leaderboard

The 2022 Senior LPGA Championship final leaderboard is headed by winner Karrie Webb, who won her first title in this event with a four-shot win at the Salina Country Club in Salina, Kan.
Webb took down long-time foe Annika Sorenstam with a final round of 67, beating Sorenstam by two on Sunday and extending a 36-hole lead of two shots to take the title in the 54-hole event on 14-under 202.
Laura Diaz finished in solo third place on 7-under total.
Johnson won the $60,000 winner's share of the $400,000 purse.
2022 Senior LPGA Championship final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts
Click header to sort
|POS
|PLAYER
|TO PAR
|R1
|R2
|R3
|TOT
|MONEY
|1
|Karrie Webb
|-14
|69
|66
|67
|202
|$60,000
|2
|Annika Sorenstam
|-10
|69
|68
|69
|206
|$36,507
|3
|Laura Diaz
|-7
|67
|72
|70
|209
|$26,483
|T4
|Becky Morgan
|-4
|69
|74
|69
|212
|$15,440
|T4
|Michele Redman
|-4
|74
|68
|70
|212
|$15,440
|T4
|Juli Inkster
|-4
|68
|73
|71
|212
|$15,440
|T4
|Lisa DePaulo
|-4
|65
|73
|74
|212
|$15,440
|T8
|Tammie Green
|-3
|74
|71
|68
|213
|$7,727
|T8
|Christa Johnson
|-3
|72
|71
|70
|213
|$7,727
|T8
|Jean Bartholomew
|-3
|71
|72
|70
|213
|$7,727
|T8
|Catrin Nilsmark
|-3
|71
|72
|70
|213
|$7,727
|T8
|Pat Hurst
|-3
|71
|71
|71
|213
|$7,727
|T8
|Rosie Jones
|-3
|71
|70
|72
|213
|$7,727
|T8
|Leta Lindley
|-3
|69
|70
|74
|213
|$7,727
|T15
|Moira Dunn-Bohls
|-2
|69
|73
|72
|214
|$5,636
|T15
|Nicole Jeray
|-2
|69
|72
|73
|214
|$5,636
|T17
|Cathy Johnston-Forbes
|-1
|69
|77
|69
|215
|$4,789
|T17
|Sherry Andonian
|-1
|74
|70
|71
|215
|$4,789
|T17
|Trish Johnson
|-1
|72
|71
|72
|215
|$4,789
|T17
|Liselotte Neumann
|-1
|71
|72
|72
|215
|$4,789
|T17
|Jackie Gallagher-Smith
|-1
|70
|72
|73
|215
|$4,789
|T22
|Laura Davies
|E
|73
|74
|69
|216
|$4,043
|T22
|Wendy Ward
|E
|71
|73
|72
|216
|$4,043
|T22
|Kim Williams
|E
|75
|68
|73
|216
|$4,043
|T22
|Clarissa Childs
|E
|71
|68
|77
|216
|$4,043
|26
|Lisa Grimes
|1
|74
|74
|69
|217
|$3,678
|27
|Lee Ann Walker
|2
|73
|72
|73
|218
|$3,538
|T28
|Maria McBride
|3
|76
|73
|70
|219
|$3,265
|T28
|Karen Weiss
|3
|73
|72
|74
|219
|$3,265
|T28
|Danielle Ammaccapane
|3
|70
|75
|74
|219
|$3,265
|T31
|Susie Redman
|4
|71
|77
|72
|220
|$2,782
|T31
|Stefania Croce
|4
|74
|73
|73
|220
|$2,782
|T31
|Silvia Cavalleri
|4
|76
|69
|75
|220
|$2,782
|T31
|Heather Bowie Young
|4
|72
|73
|75
|220
|$2,782
|T31
|Tonya Gill Danckaert
|4
|71
|73
|76
|220
|$2,782
|T36
|Jill McGill
|5
|74
|74
|73
|221
|$2,408
|T36
|Denise Killeen
|5
|76
|68
|77
|221
|$2,408
|T38
|Audra Burks
|6
|71
|76
|75
|222
|$2,208
|T38
|Ashli Bunch
|6
|73
|70
|79
|222
|$2,208
|40
|Anne Marie Palli
|8
|71
|75
|78
|224
|$2,079
|41
|Susan Bond Philo
|11
|73
|76
|78
|227
|$1,999
|42
|Elaine Crosby
|12
|75
|76
|77
|228
|$1,919
|43
|Dana Ebster
|13
|73
|75
|81
|229
|$1,839
|44
|Sue Ertl
|16
|77
|74
|81
|232
|$1,759