2022 Senior LPGA Championship final results: Prize money payout and leaderboard
LPGA Tour

07/24/2022 at 4:31 pm
Golf News Net


The 2022 Senior LPGA Championship final leaderboard is headed by winner Karrie Webb, who won her first title in this event with a four-shot win at the Salina Country Club in Salina, Kan.

Webb took down long-time foe Annika Sorenstam with a final round of 67, beating Sorenstam by two on Sunday and extending a 36-hole lead of two shots to take the title in the 54-hole event on 14-under 202.

Laura Diaz finished in solo third place on 7-under total.

Johnson won the $60,000 winner's share of the $400,000 purse.

2022 Senior LPGA Championship final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

POS PLAYER TO PAR R1 R2 R3 TOT MONEY
1 Karrie Webb -14 69 66 67 202 $60,000
2 Annika Sorenstam -10 69 68 69 206 $36,507
3 Laura Diaz -7 67 72 70 209 $26,483
T4 Becky Morgan -4 69 74 69 212 $15,440
T4 Michele Redman -4 74 68 70 212 $15,440
T4 Juli Inkster -4 68 73 71 212 $15,440
T4 Lisa DePaulo -4 65 73 74 212 $15,440
T8 Tammie Green -3 74 71 68 213 $7,727
T8 Christa Johnson -3 72 71 70 213 $7,727
T8 Jean Bartholomew -3 71 72 70 213 $7,727
T8 Catrin Nilsmark -3 71 72 70 213 $7,727
T8 Pat Hurst -3 71 71 71 213 $7,727
T8 Rosie Jones -3 71 70 72 213 $7,727
T8 Leta Lindley -3 69 70 74 213 $7,727
T15 Moira Dunn-Bohls -2 69 73 72 214 $5,636
T15 Nicole Jeray -2 69 72 73 214 $5,636
T17 Cathy Johnston-Forbes -1 69 77 69 215 $4,789
T17 Sherry Andonian -1 74 70 71 215 $4,789
T17 Trish Johnson -1 72 71 72 215 $4,789
T17 Liselotte Neumann -1 71 72 72 215 $4,789
T17 Jackie Gallagher-Smith -1 70 72 73 215 $4,789
T22 Laura Davies E 73 74 69 216 $4,043
T22 Wendy Ward E 71 73 72 216 $4,043
T22 Kim Williams E 75 68 73 216 $4,043
T22 Clarissa Childs E 71 68 77 216 $4,043
26 Lisa Grimes 1 74 74 69 217 $3,678
27 Lee Ann Walker 2 73 72 73 218 $3,538
T28 Maria McBride 3 76 73 70 219 $3,265
T28 Karen Weiss 3 73 72 74 219 $3,265
T28 Danielle Ammaccapane 3 70 75 74 219 $3,265
T31 Susie Redman 4 71 77 72 220 $2,782
T31 Stefania Croce 4 74 73 73 220 $2,782
T31 Silvia Cavalleri 4 76 69 75 220 $2,782
T31 Heather Bowie Young 4 72 73 75 220 $2,782
T31 Tonya Gill Danckaert 4 71 73 76 220 $2,782
T36 Jill McGill 5 74 74 73 221 $2,408
T36 Denise Killeen 5 76 68 77 221 $2,408
T38 Audra Burks 6 71 76 75 222 $2,208
T38 Ashli Bunch 6 73 70 79 222 $2,208
40 Anne Marie Palli 8 71 75 78 224 $2,079
41 Susan Bond Philo 11 73 76 78 227 $1,999
42 Elaine Crosby 12 75 76 77 228 $1,919
43 Dana Ebster 13 73 75 81 229 $1,839
44 Sue Ertl 16 77 74 81 232 $1,759

