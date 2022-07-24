2022 Senior LPGA Championship final results: Prize money payout and leaderboard

The 2022 Senior LPGA Championship final leaderboard is headed by winner Karrie Webb, who won her first title in this event with a four-shot win at the Salina Country Club in Salina, Kan.

Webb took down long-time foe Annika Sorenstam with a final round of 67, beating Sorenstam by two on Sunday and extending a 36-hole lead of two shots to take the title in the 54-hole event on 14-under 202.

Laura Diaz finished in solo third place on 7-under total.

Johnson won the $60,000 winner's share of the $400,000 purse.

2022 Senior LPGA Championship final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

Click header to sort