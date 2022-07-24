2022 Senior British Open Championship money: Purse, winner's share, prize money payout
The 2022 Senior British Open Championship prize money payout is from the $2.75 million purse, with 78 professional players who complete four rounds at Gleneagles Hotel's Kings Course in SCotland, earning PGA Tour Champions prize money and an official-money paycheck this week.

The winner's share of the Senior British Open Championship prize pool is at $432,204, with the second-place finisher taking home $288,187. The Senior British Open Championship prize money payout breakdown shows a payout of 15.72 percent of the purse to the winner, and how much each PGA Tour Champions player earns is guaranteed down to the last-place player, which is $4,813 for 71st place.

The Senior British Open Championship field is headed by Bernhard Langer, Miguel Angel Jimenez, Jerry Kelly and more.

This tournament started with 156 players, and a cut was made this week after two rounds. Every professional player in the field is paid for completing the event, but how much each player is paid at the 2022 Senior British Open Championship from the correct 2022 Senior British Open Championship full-field payout is based on their finish.

Those 71 players can improve their position in the final round of this 72-hole event.

What else is on the line

Beyond money, there are important points, perks and benefits on the line for the field -- in particular, the tournament winner.

The winner of this event will get 432,204 Charles Schwab Cup points, as this is considered an official event on the PGA Tour Champions schedule.

There are no Official World Golf Ranking points on the line in PGA Tour Champions events.

While this event offers a significant payday, a win comes with the benefits that come with winning on the PGA Tour Champions. Winners of these events get better status and access on tour.

2022 Senior British Open Championship prize money, winner's share, first-place payout

POSITION MONEY
1 $432,204
2 $288,187
3 $162,195
4 $129,649
5 $109,849
6 $90,792
7 $77,770
8 $64,735
9 $58,122
10 $51,755
11 $47,699
12 $44,427
13 $41,525
14 $39,820
15 $38,129
16 $36,424
17 $34,719
18 $33,399
19 $32,354
20 $31,447
21 $30,567
22 $29,687
23 $28,807
24 $27,940
25 $27,060
26 $26,180
27 $25,300
28 $24,420
29 $23,595
30 $22,825
31 $22,069
32 $21,354
33 $20,639
34 $20,034
35 $19,457
36 $18,907
37 $18,357
38 $17,862
39 $17,367
40 $16,872
41 $16,377
42 $15,882
43 $15,387
44 $14,892
45 $14,410
46 $13,915
47 $13,420
48 $12,925
49 $12,430
50 $11,935
51 $11,440
52 $10,945
53 $10,450
54 $9,955
55 $9,474
56 $9,034
57 $8,594
58 $8,209
59 $7,824
60 $7,494
61 $7,164
62 $6,834
63 $6,559
64 $6,312
65 $6,037
66 $5,762
67 $5,487
68 $5,267
69 $5,047
70 $4,813

