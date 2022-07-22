2022 Senior British Open Championship format, cut rules and playoff format

The 2022 Senior British Open Championship format remains unchanged from 2022, with the PGA Tour Champions-sanctioned major championship remaining in July and being played at Gleneagles Hotel's Kings Course in Auchterader, Scotland.

The 2022 Senior British Open Championship field is 156 players. Players have qualified through myriad criteria.

Senior British Open Championship format

The Senior British Open Championship format is a 72-hole event. The field is divided into morning and afternoon waves for the first two rounds, with players competing in threesomes each day. The same threesomes play together in each of the first two rounds, all played from the first tee. There's one round in the morning wave and one round in the afternoon wave.

A cut is made after 36 holes to the top 70 players and ties, including the amateurs in the field.

For the third and fourth rounds, pairings and tee times are made based on each player's total score through two and three rounds, respectively. Players with the highest total score go first, then in descending order until the two players with the lowest total score in the final group.

The player with the lowest total score after 72 holes is the winner.

A playoff to settle any ties after 72 holes will be played under PGA Tour Champions rules. The Senior British Open Championship playoff format is a a sudden-death format, with playoff holes being 18 played again and again by any qualifying players. The players compete hole-by-hole until a winner is determined by a player scoring the lowest among the remaining players.

The winning player will get a five-year PGA Tour Champions exemption and an exemption into the Senior British Open Championship. The winner is exempt into the entire PGA Tour Champions schedule moving forward.