2022 Amundi Evian Championship streaming: How to watch online through Golf Channel, CNBC, NBC Sports, Peacock apps
LPGA Tour

2022 Amundi Evian Championship streaming: How to watch online through Golf Channel, CNBC, NBC Sports, Peacock apps

07/21/2022 at 8:52 am
Golf News Net


The 2022 Amundi Evian Championship is one of the most anticipated in recent years, and you can watch online the whole tournament from Evian Resort Golf Club in France. With online streams from NBC and Golf Channel, you have no excuse to miss a minute of the Amundi Evian Championship action.

You can watch the 2022 Amundi Evian Championship online when the tournament begins with online streaming of coverage of Thursday's first round.

During Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday, the mix of Golf Channel, CNBC and the NBC Sports app bring together 24 hours of live coverage of the tournament.

On all four days, Golf Channel has coverage, with live streaming on the NBC Sports app for the first two and CNBC closing out coverage on each weekend day.

Viewers can stream the TV coverage through the NBC Sports and Golf Channel apps and websites, and Peacock is available on Apple TV, Amazon Fire and Roku.

2022 Amundi Evian Championship streaming schedule: How to watch online

Thursday, July 21

  • Golf Channel broadcast: 5-7 a.m.
  • NBC Sports app streaming: 7-8 a.m.
  • Golf Channel broadcast: 9:30-11:30 a.m.
  • NBC Sports app streaming: 11:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.

Friday, July 22

  • Golf Channel broadcast: 5-7 a.m.
  • NBC Sports app streaming: 7-8 a.m.
  • Golf Channel broadcast: 9:30-11:30 a.m.
  • NBC Sports app streaming: 11:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.

Saturday, July 23

  • Golf Channel broadcast: 5:30-9 a.m.
  • CNBC broadcast: 9-11 a.m.

Sunday, July 24

  • Golf Channel broadcast: 5:30-9 a.m.
  • CNBC broadcast: 9-11 a.m.

Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Golf News Net

We use the Golf News Net byline sometimes just to change things up. But, it's one of us humans writing the story, we promise.

Sometimes we post sponsored content from this account, and it is labeled as such.

We also occasionally include links to products and services from merchants of our choice. GNN may earn a commission from sales generated by those links. See more in GNN's affiliate disclosure.