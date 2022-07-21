2022 Senior British Open Championship TV schedule: How to watch on Golf Channel, NBC, Peacock
The 2022 Senior British Open Championship is the fifth major championship of the senior golf calendar, with Gleneagles Hotel's Kings Course in Scotland, hosting an historic Senior British Open Championship.

After 36 holes, the field will be reduced to the top 70 and ties heading into the final two rounds in the national championship.

The Senior British Open Championship TV schedule is packed with hours of coverage, with Golf Channel airing the championship on Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday with live golf action from Gleneagles.

All of this coverage can be streamed online using the NBC Sports app. However, if you prefer to watch the 2022 Senior British Open Championship on good, ole-fashioned TV, here are the 2022 Senior British Open Championship TV times and schedule.

2022 Senior British Open Championship TV schedule, times, channels

All times are Eastern

  • Thursday, July 21: 7-9:30 a.m., 11:30 a.m. - 2 p.m. on Golf Channel
  • Friday, July 22: 7-9:30 a.m., 11:30 a.m. - 2 p.m. on Golf Channel
  • Saturday, July 23: 9 a.m. - 12 p.m. on Golf Channel, 12-2 p.m. on NBC
  • Sunday, July 24: 9 a.m. - 12 p.m. on Golf Channel, 12-2 p.m. on NBC

