2022 Senior British Open Championship purse, winner’s share, prize money payout

07/19/2022 at 11:53 am
The 2022 Senior British Open Championship purse is set for $2.5 million, with the winner's share coming in at $720,000 -- more than the standard 15 percent payout according to the PGA Tour Champions' prize money distribution chart.

The Senior British Open Championship field is headed by Ernie Els, Bernhard Langer and Darren Clarke.

It's the 15th event of the season, with 156 players taking on the Scottish resort course. There is a 36-hole cut to the top 70 and ties.

This tournament is played at Gleneagles Hotel's Kings Course in Auchterader, Scotland.

The Senior British Open Championship will be played over four days from Thursday through Sunday.

Senior British Open Championship: What you need to know

Purse: $2,500,000
Winner's share: $720,000
Field size: 156 players
36-hole cut: Top 70 and ties

What else is on the line: Charles Schwab Cup points, OWGR points, exemptions

Beyond money, there are important points, perks and benefits on the line for the field -- in particular, the tournament winner.

The money earned this week counts toward the Charles Schwab Cup points list. Each dollar earned translates into a regular season point to qualify for the Charles Schwab Cup playoffs in 2022. The top 72 players get into the first leg.

At the season of the season in 2022, the top five players in the final standings are paid part of the $2.1 million bonus pool (all as annuities), based on the points standings.

The PGA Tour Champions does not offer Official World Golf Ranking points in its events.

POSITION MONEY
1 $392,913
2 $261,988
3 $147,450
4 $117,863
5 $99,863
6 $82,538
7 $70,700
8 $58,850
9 $52,838
10 $47,050
11 $43,363
12 $40,388
13 $37,750
14 $36,200
15 $34,663
16 $33,113
17 $31,563
18 $30,363
19 $29,413
20 $28,588
21 $27,788
22 $26,988
23 $26,188
24 $25,400
25 $24,600
26 $23,800
27 $23,000
28 $22,200
29 $21,450
30 $20,750
31 $20,063
32 $19,413
33 $18,763
34 $18,213
35 $17,688
36 $17,188
37 $16,688
38 $16,238
39 $15,788
40 $15,338
41 $14,888
42 $14,438
43 $13,988
44 $13,538
45 $13,100
46 $12,650
47 $12,200
48 $11,750
49 $11,300
50 $10,850
51 $10,400
52 $9,950
53 $9,500
54 $9,050
55 $8,613
56 $8,213
57 $7,813
58 $7,463
59 $7,113
60 $6,813
61 $6,513
62 $6,213
63 $5,963
64 $5,738
65 $5,488
66 $5,238
67 $4,988
68 $4,788
69 $4,588
70 $4,375

