2022 Senior British Open Championship betting odds and tips: Futures picks, who will win
07/19/2022 at 12:09 pm
The 2022 Senior British Open Championship betting odds have been released for the PGA Tour Champions major event at Gleneagles Hotel's Kings Course in Scotland.

The PGA Tour Champions betting favorites this week are Padraig Harrington and Steve Alker, who come into the week at +600 betting odds.

Miguel Angel Jimenez is next best on the table at 11-to-1.

Jerry Kelly is at 12-to-1 betting odds.

This week, we have the Senior British Open Championship, with the PGA Tour Champions running through their major season and continuing at the Senior Open at Gleneagles. This is a resort course, meaning it's not going to be quite like a links course. There could be plenty of rain and wind coming.

JOIN GNN: Access a winning PGA Tour model, unique tools and in-depth analysis for just $30/year!

2022 Senior British Open Championship betting odds: Outright winner

PLAYER ODDS
Padraig Harrington 600
Steven Alker 600
Miguel Angel Jimenez 1100
Jerry Kelly 1200
Ernie Els 1400
Bernhard Langer 1800
Alex Cejka 2500
Paul Broadhurst 2500
Thongchai Jaidee 2500
Stephen Ames 2800
Retief Goosen 3300
Thomas Bjorn 3300
Richard Green 3500
Colin Montgomerie 4000
Paul Lawrie 4000
Doug Barron 4500
Phillip Price 5000
Rob Labritz 5000
Woody Austin 5000
James Kingston 5500
Scott Parel 5500
Tim Petrovic 5500
Peter Baker 6000
Adilson Da Silva 6600
Charlie Wi 6600
Y.E. Yang 6600
Darren Clarke 7000
Euan McIntosh 7000
Marco Dawson 7000
Markus Brier 7000
Ken Duke 7500
Kirk Triplett 7500
Prayad Marksaeng 8000
Ricardo Gonzalez 8000
Stuart Appleby 8000
Vijay Singh 8000
Joakim Haeggman 9000
Greg Owen 10000
Thomas Levet 10000
Glenn Joyner 12500
Norio Shinozaki 12500
Paul McGinley 12500
Bob Estes 14000
Peter Wilson 16000
Mark Brown 17500
Glen Day 20000
Simon Khan 20000
Stephen Dodd 25000
Rich Beem 40000
Michael Campbell 50000

