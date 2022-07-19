2022 Senior British Open Championship betting odds and tips: Futures picks, who will win

The 2022 Senior British Open Championship betting odds have been released for the PGA Tour Champions major event at Gleneagles Hotel's Kings Course in Scotland.

The PGA Tour Champions betting favorites this week are Padraig Harrington and Steve Alker, who come into the week at +600 betting odds.

Miguel Angel Jimenez is next best on the table at 11-to-1.

Jerry Kelly is at 12-to-1 betting odds.

This week, we have the Senior British Open Championship, with the PGA Tour Champions running through their major season and continuing at the Senior Open at Gleneagles. This is a resort course, meaning it's not going to be quite like a links course. There could be plenty of rain and wind coming.

2022 Senior British Open Championship betting odds: Outright winner