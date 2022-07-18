2022 3M Open purse, winner's share, prize money payout
PGA Tour

07/18/2022 at 12:01 pm
Golf News Net


The 2022 3M Open purse is set for $7.5 million, with the winner's share coming in at $1,350,000 -- the standard 18 percent payout according to the PGA Tour's prize money distribution chart.

The 3M Open field is headed by Tony Finau, Hideki Matsuyama, Sungjae Im and more of the world's best players.

The 156-player field is the event in the Minnesota Twin Cities on the PGA Tour schedule.

A cut is made after 36 holes to the top 65 players and ties for the final two rounds of the tournament. All players who finish four rounds of the tournament will earn money.

The event is played this year at TPC Twin Cities in Blaine, Minn.

This is the 43rd PGA Tour-sanctioned event of the 2021-2022 PGA Tour schedule.

3M Open: What you need to know

Purse: $7,500,000
Winner's share: $1,350,000
Field size: 156 players
36-hole cut: Top 65 and ties

What else is on the line: FedEx Cup points, OWGR points, exemptions

Beyond money, there are important points, perks and benefits on the line for the field -- in particular, the tournament winner.

The winner of this event will get 500 FedEx Cup points.

The winner gets 30 Official World Golf Ranking points, with the points available based on field strength.

Winning comes with other big benefits, including a two-plus season exemption on the PGA Tour, as well berths into the 2023 Masters and 2023 PGA Championship, as well next year's Sentry Tournament of Champions.

For 2022 3M Open results and payout, see our final leaderboard

POSITION MONEY
1 $1,350,000
2 $817,500
3 $517,500
4 $367,500
5 $307,500
6 $271,875
7 $253,125
8 $234,375
9 $219,375
10 $204,375
11 $189,375
12 $174,375
13 $159,375
14 $144,375
15 $136,875
16 $129,375
17 $121,875
18 $114,375
19 $106,875
20 $99,375
21 $91,875
22 $84,375
23 $78,375
24 $72,375
25 $66,375
26 $60,375
27 $58,125
28 $55,875
29 $53,625
30 $51,375
31 $49,125
32 $46,875
33 $44,625
34 $42,750
35 $40,875
36 $39,000
37 $37,125
38 $35,625
39 $34,125
40 $32,625
41 $31,125
42 $29,625
43 $28,125
44 $26,625
45 $25,125
46 $23,625
47 $22,125
48 $20,925
49 $19,875
50 $19,275
51 $18,825
52 $18,375
53 $18,075
54 $17,775
55 $17,625
56 $17,475
57 $17,325
58 $17,175
59 $17,025
60 $16,875
61 $16,725
62 $16,575
63 $16,425
64 $16,275
65 $16,125

