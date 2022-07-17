How much money does the 2022 Barracuda Championship winner earn?

The winner share's of the 2022 Barracuda Championship purse is a lot of money, and the Barracuda Championship first-place payout is commensurate with winning an event on the PGA Tour.

The 2022 Barracuda Championship purse is $3.7 million for the event played at Tahoe Mt. Club in Truckee, Calif.

How much money does the 2022 Barracuda Championship winner get?

The Barracuda Championship pays 18 percent of the total purse to the winner, so the 2022 Barracuda Championship winner's share is $666,000 as the first-place payout.

Erik van Rooyen won $630,000 from the $3.5 million purse for his victory in the 2021 Barracuda Championship. Richy Werenksi won $630,000 from the $3.5 million purse in taking the 2020 Barracuda Championship.

In this event, every player finishing the event earns official prize money, with 71st-place finisher earning $7,511. Every player making the cut also earns FedEx Cup points, with the winner receiving 300 points. The winner receives 24 Official World Golf Ranking points.

The Barracuda Championship does not have the biggest purse in professional golf. The Players Championship purse is tops at $20 million. The first two FedEx Cup playoff events are tied for second best with a $15 million purse each.

The tournament with the highest first-place payout in all of professional golf is on the PGA Tour. The winner of the 2022 The Players Championship will win $3,600,000, making it the biggest first-place payout in all of golf.