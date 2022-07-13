2022 Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational TV schedule: How to watch on Golf Channel, CBS
The 2022 Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational is the LPGA Tour's team event, with Midland Country Club in Midland, Mich., hosting an historic Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational.

After 36 holes, the field will be reduced to the top 35 two-player teams and ties heading into the final two rounds of this team event.

The Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational TV schedule is packed with hours of coverage, with Golf Channel airing the championship on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday with live golf action from Michigan.

CBS airs coverage on Saturday.

All of this coverage can be streamed online using the NBC Sports app and Golf Channel website. However, if you prefer to watch the 2022 Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational on good, ole-fashioned TV, here are the 2022 Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational TV times and schedule.

2022 Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational TV schedule, times, channels

All times are Eastern

  • Wednesday, July 13: 3-6 p.m. on Golf Channel
  • Thursday, July 14: 1-4 p.m. on Golf Channel
  • Friday, July 15: 1-4 p.m. on Golf Channel
  • Saturday, July 16: 4-6 p.m. on CBS

