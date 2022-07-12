2022 British Open Championship weather forecast shows some gusty winds at St. Andrews

The 2022 British Open Championship weather forecast looks to include the chance of rain falling on Thursday and Friday at St. Andrews, and the updated forecast for the week calls for substantial wind early in the week at the Old Course in Fife, Scotland.

The general weather forecast calls for a small chance of some rain during all championship days, with temperatures in the high 60s or low 70s.

The wind will be slightly more substantial on Thursday and Friday, and the wind is blowing out of the west or southwest for all four days, with slight variations.

On Saturday and Sunday, the wind direction will change slightly to the southwest or west southwest, with temperatures increasing. The R&A expects dry conditions throughout the weekend, meaning they'll have to keep aware of the wind when making setup decisions.

Of course, winds can clock and change throughout the day, but it appears the wind will be into the players on the outward nine and with the players on the inward nine throughout the championship.

2022 British Open Championship updated weather forecast