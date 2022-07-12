It's 2022 Amazon Prime Day, the seventh-consecutive year that Amazon has rewarded its Prime members for their membership with some pretty great deals on most anything you can think of buying, including golf equipment.
Since we here at Golf News Net want you to spend less on your golf game and have more fun, we've corralled some of the best Amazon Prime Day golf deals for you.
Note: Golf News Net makes a small commission on each Amazon purchase made through our affiliate links.
In addition to golf deals, we're posting some deals golfers might like that are kinda-sorta related to golf. We're also posting alternative deals as we find them, which shops often post in response to Prime Day as a means of attractive customers.
2022 Amazon Prime Day golf deals
- Save 40% on a Precision Pro NX7 Pro Slope laser rangefinder ($159)!
- Save 40% on a Precision Pro Ace Smart GPS speaker ($100)!
- Save $40 on a Blue Tees Series 2 slope laser rangefinder ($159)!
- Save 25% on a Stitch Golf SL2 golf bag!
- Save 20% on a FlightScope Mevo personal launch monitor ($400)!
- Save 20% on a Rapsodo personal launch monitor ($400)!
- Get the Sunday Golf Loma stand bag for $100 off!
- Get the Champkey impact mat for $32!
- Get the Pins and Aces 7-can beer sleeve for your golf bag for $20!
- Save $70 on the Garmin S40 Approach full-color golf GPS smartwatch
- Save 50% on the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K, priced at just $24
- Samsung wireless earbuds, watches and accessories are up to 40% off
- Get an 82-inch Samsung UHD TV for under $1,200
- Save 40% on Bose portable Bluetooth speakers, down to $120 each