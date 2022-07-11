2022 British Open Championship purse, winner's share, prize money payout
2022 British Open Championship purse, winner’s share, prize money payout

07/11/2022 at 12:10 pm
The 2022 British Open Championship purse is set for $14 million, with the winner's share coming in at $2,500,000 -- the standard 18 percent payout according to the British Open Championship prize money distribution chart.

The British Open Championship field is headed by Rory McIlroy, Jon Rahm, Collin Morikawa, Scottie Schffler and more in the final men's major of the year.

The 156-player field is recognized on the PGA Tour schedule, with it being the fourth major of the season on the 2022-2022 PGA Tour schedule. Qualifying for the event is conducted by the R&A.

A cut is made after 36 holes to the top 70 players and ties for the final two rounds of the tournament. All players who finish four rounds of the tournament will earn money. The final payout is based on how many players make the cut, although British Open Championship players who miss the cut do get paid as well. The first 10 professionals (and ties) to miss the cut earn $10,500, while the next 20 professional golfers and ties get $8,500 and the remaining professional golfers take home $7,000.

The event is played this year at the Old Course at St. Andrews in Fife, Scotland.

This is the 40th PGA Tour-sanctioned event of the 50-event 2020-2022 season.

British Open Championship: What you need to know

Purse: $14,000,000
Winner's share: $2,500,000
Field size: 156 players
36-hole cut: Top 70 and ties

What else is on the line: FedEx Cup points, OWGR points, exemptions

Beyond money, there are important points, perks and benefits on the line for the field -- in particular, the tournament winner.

The winner of this event will get 600 FedEx Cup points.

The winner gets 100 Official World Golf Ranking points, with majors getting 100 points for the winner, regardless of field strength.

Winning comes with other big benefits, including a five-plus season exemption on the PGA Tour, as well berths into the Open Championship until age 60, berths into the other three majors for the next five years, as well as entry into next year's Sentry Tournament of Champions.

POSITION MONEY
1 $2,500,000
2 $1,455,000
3 $933,000
4 $725,000
5 $583,000
6 $505,000
7 $434,000
8 $366,000
9 $321,000
10 $290,000
11 $264,000
12 $234,000
13 $220,000
14 $206,000
15 $191,500
16 $176,000
17 $167,500
18 $159,750
19 $153,000
20 $145,750
21 $139,000
22 $132,000
23 $125,000
24 $118,000
25 $114,000
26 $109,000
27 $105,000
28 $101,500
29 $97,000
30 $92,000
31 $89,000
32 $84,500
33 $81,500
34 $79,250
35 $76,500
36 $73,500
37 $70,000
38 $66,500
39 $64,000
40 $62,000
41 $59,500
42 $56,500
43 $54,000
44 $51,000
45 $48,000
46 $45,500
47 $43,700
48 $42,000
49 $40,000
50 $39,100
51 $38,200
52 $37,600
53 $37,000
54 $36,500
55 $35,900
56 $35,400
57 $35,000
58 $34,750
59 $34,500
60 $34,250
61 $34,000
62 $33,900
63 $33,750
64 $33,600
65 $33,400
66 $33,100
67 $32,900
68 $32,600
69 $32,400
70 $32,200

