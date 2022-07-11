2022 Barracuda Championship purse, winner's share, prize money payout
European Tour PGA Tour

2022 Barracuda Championship purse, winner’s share, prize money payout

07/11/2022 at 12:02 pm
Golf News Net


The 2022 Barracuda Championship purse is set for $3.7 million, with the winner's share coming in at $666,000 -- the standard 18 percent payout according to the PGA Tour's prize money distribution chart.

The Barracuda Championship field is headed by Kevin Streelman, Adam Svensson, Chris Gotterup and more of the world's best players.

The 156-player field is an open event on the PGA Tour schedule, with players earning their way into the tournament based on their priority order. Four spots are held for Monday qualifiers.

A cut is made after 36 holes to the top 65 players and ties for the final two rounds of the tournament. All players who finish four rounds of the tournament will earn money.

The event is played this year at Tahoe Mt. Club in Truckee, Calif.

This is the 41st PGA Tour-sanctioned event of the 2021-2022 PGA Tour schedule.

Barracuda Championship: What you need to know

Purse: $3,700,000
Winner's share: $666,000
Field size: 156 players
36-hole cut: Top 65 and ties

What else is on the line: FedEx Cup points, OWGR points, exemptions

Beyond money, there are important points, perks and benefits on the line for the field -- in particular, the tournament winner.

The winner of this event will get 300 FedEx Cup points.

The winner gets 24 Official World Golf Ranking points, with the points available based on field strength.

Winning comes with other big benefits, including a two-plus season exemption on the PGA Tour, as well berths into the 2023 Players and PGA Championship, as well next year's Sentry Tournament of Champions.

2022 Barracuda Championship purse, winner's share, prize money payout

POSITION MONEY
1 $666,000
2 $403,300
3 $255,300
4 $181,300
5 $151,700
6 $134,125
7 $124,875
8 $115,625
9 $108,225
10 $100,825
11 $93,425
12 $86,025
13 $78,625
14 $71,225
15 $67,525
16 $63,825
17 $60,125
18 $56,425
19 $52,725
20 $49,025
21 $45,325
22 $41,625
23 $38,665
24 $35,705
25 $32,745
26 $29,785
27 $28,675
28 $27,565
29 $26,455
30 $25,345
31 $24,235
32 $23,125
33 $22,015
34 $21,090
35 $20,165
36 $19,240
37 $18,315
38 $17,575
39 $16,835
40 $16,095
41 $15,355
42 $14,615
43 $13,875
44 $13,135
45 $12,395
46 $11,655
47 $10,915
48 $10,323
49 $9,805
50 $9,509
51 $9,287
52 $9,065
53 $8,917
54 $8,769
55 $8,695
56 $8,621
57 $8,547
58 $8,473
59 $8,399
60 $8,325
61 $8,251
62 $8,177
63 $8,103
64 $8,029
65 $7,955

Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Golf News Net

We use the Golf News Net byline sometimes just to change things up. But, it's one of us humans writing the story, we promise.

Sometimes we post sponsored content from this account, and it is labeled as such.

We also occasionally include links to products and services from merchants of our choice. GNN may earn a commission from sales generated by those links. See more in GNN's affiliate disclosure.