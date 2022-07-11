2022 American Century Championship final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

The 2022 American Century Championship final leaderboard is headed by winner Tony Romo, with the former NFL star taking the title at Edgewood Tahoe Golf Club in the 54-hole, NBC-owned celebrity golf tournament.
Romo, Mark Mulder and Joe Pavelski went into a playoff after all three players finished with 62 total points under the modified Stableford scoring system. Romo prevailed in the playoff to win this event for the third.
Annika Sorenstam and Adam Thielen finished in fourth place on 58 total points.
Romo would have won the $125,000 winner's share of the $600,000 purse, but as an amateur, he was unable to get the money. Mulder, who plays golf as a professional, claimed $47,500 as the playoff runner-up.
2022 American Century Championship final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts
|POS
|PLAYER
|R1
|R2
|R3
|TOTAL
|MONEY
|1
|Tony Romo
|18
|19
|25
|62
|$0
|P2
|Mark Mulder
|20
|25
|17
|62
|$47,500
|P2
|Joe Pavelski
|13
|22
|27
|62
|$0
|T4
|Annika Sorenstam
|20
|15
|23
|58
|$22,500
|T4
|Adam Thielen
|18
|20
|20
|58
|$22,500
|6
|Mardy Fish
|15
|27
|14
|56
|$18,500
|7
|Mike Modano
|18
|19
|18
|55
|$16,500
|8
|Derek Lowe
|16
|22
|16
|54
|$13,000
|9
|Aaron Rodgers
|11
|15
|24
|50
|$12,000
|10
|Marshall Faulk
|17
|17
|15
|49
|$11,000
|11
|TJ Oshie
|21
|13
|13
|47
|$10,000
|12
|Jake Owen
|16
|11
|19
|46
|$9,500
|13
|Kyle Williams
|8
|21
|16
|45
|$0
|14
|Jack Wagner
|16
|17
|10
|43
|$8,900
|15
|Carson Palmer
|18
|7
|17
|42
|$8,750
|T16
|Steph Curry
|16
|8
|17
|41
|$0
|T16
|John Smoltz
|17
|9
|15
|41
|$8,350
|T18
|Dell Curry
|14
|13
|12
|39
|$7,467
|T18
|Vinny DelNegro
|14
|10
|15
|39
|$7,467
|T18
|Alfonso Ribeiro
|15
|10
|14
|39
|$7,467
|21
|Derek Carr
|7
|11
|16
|34
|$7,000
|22
|Brian McCann
|7
|15
|11
|33
|$6,850
|23
|Brian Urlacher
|9
|14
|9
|32
|$6,600
|T24
|Paige Spiranac
|13
|11
|7
|31
|$6,250
|T24
|Tim Wakefield
|13
|10
|8
|31
|$0
|26
|Tom Glavine
|1
|14
|15
|30
|$5,900
|T27
|Michael Pena
|9
|12
|7
|28
|$5,575
|T27
|Harrison Smith
|14
|7
|7
|28
|$0
|29
|Tim Brown
|15
|4
|8
|27
|$5,250
|30
|Robbie Gould
|8
|17
|1
|26
|$0
|31
|Joe Buck
|2
|9
|14
|25
|$0
|32
|Bret Baier
|10
|1
|12
|23
|$0
|33
|Shane Victorino
|10
|5
|7
|22
|$4,500
|T34
|Jon Lester
|6
|7
|7
|20
|$4,200
|T34
|Kevin Millar
|11
|1
|8
|20
|$4,200
|T36
|Jerome Bettis
|2
|7
|10
|19
|$3,767
|T36
|Jay Bilas
|11
|4
|4
|19
|$0
|T36
|Jerry Rice
|1
|7
|11
|19
|$3,767
|T39
|Justin Timberlake
|7
|-1
|12
|18
|$3,400
|T39
|Jayson Werth
|0
|7
|11
|18
|$3,400
|T41
|Dwight Freeney
|1
|5
|6
|12
|$3,150
|T41
|David Wells
|10
|-4
|6
|12
|$3,150
|43
|Chase Utley
|3
|4
|4
|11
|$3,025
|T44
|Larry Fitzgerald
|10
|-4
|4
|10
|$0
|T44
|Alex Smith
|-2
|11
|1
|10
|$0
|T46
|Patrick Peterson
|-3
|-5
|16
|8
|$2,550
|T46
|Joe Theismann
|3
|6
|-1
|8
|$2,550
|T48
|Joe Mauer
|7
|4
|-4
|7
|$0
|T48
|Jimmy Rollins
|8
|-5
|4
|7
|$2,300
|50
|Adam Napier
|4
|6
|-5
|5
|$2,200
|T51
|David Carr
|-7
|2
|8
|3
|$2,125
|T51
|Patrick Mahomes
|-1
|3
|1
|3
|$0
|53
|AJ Hawk
|-7
|7
|2
|2
|$2,000
|54
|Andrew Whitworth
|-4
|-4
|7
|-1
|$0
|55
|Rob Riggle
|8
|-9
|-1
|-2
|$1,900
|56
|Kyle Lowry
|-5
|5
|-3
|-3
|$0
|57
|Andre Iguodala
|-5
|-3
|4
|-4
|$1,800
|58
|Josh Allen
|8
|-4
|-10
|-6
|$0
|T59
|Ivan Rodriguez
|-6
|-3
|2
|-7
|$0
|T59
|Emmitt Smith
|-1
|-6
|0
|-7
|$0
|T61
|Alex Caruso
|-2
|-7
|0
|-9
|$0
|T61
|Pat McAfee
|-7
|1
|-3
|-9
|$1,525
|63
|Brian Baumgartner
|-1
|-9
|0
|-10
|$1,450
|64
|Travis Kelce
|2
|-10
|-3
|-11
|$1,400
|T65
|Nick Jonas
|-5
|-5
|-4
|-14
|$1,363
|T65
|Mike Vrabel
|-10
|0
|-4
|-14
|$0
|67
|Seth Curry
|-4
|-7
|-4
|-15
|$0
|68
|Jim McMahon
|-10
|-8
|2
|-16
|$1,300
|69
|Marcus Allen
|-11
|-4
|-3
|-18
|$1,275
|T70
|Vince Carter
|-5
|-10
|-6
|-21
|$0
|T70
|Miles Teller
|-11
|-5
|-5
|-21
|$1,238
|72
|Ray Romano
|-5
|-9
|-8
|-22
|$0
|73
|Charles Woodson
|-10
|-12
|-3
|-25
|$0
|T74
|Charles Barkley
|-10
|-8
|-8
|-26
|$1,138
|T74
|CC Sabathia
|-9
|-5
|-12
|-26
|$1,138
|76
|Steve Young
|-4
|-16
|-11
|-31
|$0
|77
|Jason Scheff
|-15
|-11
|-10
|-36
|$1,075
|78
|Jay DeMarcus
|-10
|-20
|-12
|-42
|$0
|79
|DeMarcus Ware
|-12
|-18
|-15
|-45
|$0
|80
|Larry The Cable Guy
|-20
|-9
|-17
|-46
|$0
|81
|Colin Jost
|-13
|-18
|-22
|-53
|$0
|82
|Anthony Anderson
|-21
|-21
|-18
|-60
|$1,010
|83
|The Miz
|-21
|-23
|-17
|-61
|$1,000
|84
|Kathryn Tappen
|-18
|-23
|-25
|-66
|$0
|85
|John O’Hurley
|-28
|-23
|-17
|-68
|$1,000
|86
|Dylan Dreyer
|-20
|-24
|-28
|-72
|$0
|87
|Robert Griffin III
|-33
|-20
|-36
|-89
|$1,000