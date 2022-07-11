2022 American Century Championship final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won
07/11/2022 at 11:58 am
The 2022 American Century Championship final leaderboard is headed by winner Tony Romo, with the former NFL star taking the title at Edgewood Tahoe Golf Club in the 54-hole, NBC-owned celebrity golf tournament.

Romo, Mark Mulder and Joe Pavelski went into a playoff after all three players finished with 62 total points under the modified Stableford scoring system. Romo prevailed in the playoff to win this event for the third.

Annika Sorenstam and Adam Thielen finished in fourth place on 58 total points.

Romo would have won the $125,000 winner's share of the $600,000 purse, but as an amateur, he was unable to get the money. Mulder, who plays golf as a professional, claimed $47,500 as the playoff runner-up.

2022 American Century Championship final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

POS PLAYER R1 R2 R3 TOTAL MONEY
1 Tony Romo 18 19 25 62 $0
P2 Mark Mulder 20 25 17 62 $47,500
P2 Joe Pavelski 13 22 27 62 $0
T4 Annika Sorenstam 20 15 23 58 $22,500
T4 Adam Thielen 18 20 20 58 $22,500
6 Mardy Fish 15 27 14 56 $18,500
7 Mike Modano 18 19 18 55 $16,500
8 Derek Lowe 16 22 16 54 $13,000
9 Aaron Rodgers 11 15 24 50 $12,000
10 Marshall Faulk 17 17 15 49 $11,000
11 TJ Oshie 21 13 13 47 $10,000
12 Jake Owen 16 11 19 46 $9,500
13 Kyle Williams 8 21 16 45 $0
14 Jack Wagner 16 17 10 43 $8,900
15 Carson Palmer 18 7 17 42 $8,750
T16 Steph Curry 16 8 17 41 $0
T16 John Smoltz 17 9 15 41 $8,350
T18 Dell Curry 14 13 12 39 $7,467
T18 Vinny DelNegro 14 10 15 39 $7,467
T18 Alfonso Ribeiro 15 10 14 39 $7,467
21 Derek Carr 7 11 16 34 $7,000
22 Brian McCann 7 15 11 33 $6,850
23 Brian Urlacher 9 14 9 32 $6,600
T24 Paige Spiranac 13 11 7 31 $6,250
T24 Tim Wakefield 13 10 8 31 $0
26 Tom Glavine 1 14 15 30 $5,900
T27 Michael Pena 9 12 7 28 $5,575
T27 Harrison Smith 14 7 7 28 $0
29 Tim Brown 15 4 8 27 $5,250
30 Robbie Gould 8 17 1 26 $0
31 Joe Buck 2 9 14 25 $0
32 Bret Baier 10 1 12 23 $0
33 Shane Victorino 10 5 7 22 $4,500
T34 Jon Lester 6 7 7 20 $4,200
T34 Kevin Millar 11 1 8 20 $4,200
T36 Jerome Bettis 2 7 10 19 $3,767
T36 Jay Bilas 11 4 4 19 $0
T36 Jerry Rice 1 7 11 19 $3,767
T39 Justin Timberlake 7 -1 12 18 $3,400
T39 Jayson Werth 0 7 11 18 $3,400
T41 Dwight Freeney 1 5 6 12 $3,150
T41 David Wells 10 -4 6 12 $3,150
43 Chase Utley 3 4 4 11 $3,025
T44 Larry Fitzgerald 10 -4 4 10 $0
T44 Alex Smith -2 11 1 10 $0
T46 Patrick Peterson -3 -5 16 8 $2,550
T46 Joe Theismann 3 6 -1 8 $2,550
T48 Joe Mauer 7 4 -4 7 $0
T48 Jimmy Rollins 8 -5 4 7 $2,300
50 Adam Napier 4 6 -5 5 $2,200
T51 David Carr -7 2 8 3 $2,125
T51 Patrick Mahomes -1 3 1 3 $0
53 AJ Hawk -7 7 2 2 $2,000
54 Andrew Whitworth -4 -4 7 -1 $0
55 Rob Riggle 8 -9 -1 -2 $1,900
56 Kyle Lowry -5 5 -3 -3 $0
57 Andre Iguodala -5 -3 4 -4 $1,800
58 Josh Allen 8 -4 -10 -6 $0
T59 Ivan Rodriguez -6 -3 2 -7 $0
T59 Emmitt Smith -1 -6 0 -7 $0
T61 Alex Caruso -2 -7 0 -9 $0
T61 Pat McAfee -7 1 -3 -9 $1,525
63 Brian Baumgartner -1 -9 0 -10 $1,450
64 Travis Kelce 2 -10 -3 -11 $1,400
T65 Nick Jonas -5 -5 -4 -14 $1,363
T65 Mike Vrabel -10 0 -4 -14 $0
67 Seth Curry -4 -7 -4 -15 $0
68 Jim McMahon -10 -8 2 -16 $1,300
69 Marcus Allen -11 -4 -3 -18 $1,275
T70 Vince Carter -5 -10 -6 -21 $0
T70 Miles Teller -11 -5 -5 -21 $1,238
72 Ray Romano -5 -9 -8 -22 $0
73 Charles Woodson -10 -12 -3 -25 $0
T74 Charles Barkley -10 -8 -8 -26 $1,138
T74 CC Sabathia -9 -5 -12 -26 $1,138
76 Steve Young -4 -16 -11 -31 $0
77 Jason Scheff -15 -11 -10 -36 $1,075
78 Jay DeMarcus -10 -20 -12 -42 $0
79 DeMarcus Ware -12 -18 -15 -45 $0
80 Larry The Cable Guy -20 -9 -17 -46 $0
81 Colin Jost -13 -18 -22 -53 $0
82 Anthony Anderson -21 -21 -18 -60 $1,010
83 The Miz -21 -23 -17 -61 $1,000
84 Kathryn Tappen -18 -23 -25 -66 $0
85 John O’Hurley -28 -23 -17 -68 $1,000
86 Dylan Dreyer -20 -24 -28 -72 $0
87 Robert Griffin III -33 -20 -36 -89 $1,000

