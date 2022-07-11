2022 American Century Championship final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

The 2022 American Century Championship final leaderboard is headed by winner Tony Romo, with the former NFL star taking the title at Edgewood Tahoe Golf Club in the 54-hole, NBC-owned celebrity golf tournament.

Romo, Mark Mulder and Joe Pavelski went into a playoff after all three players finished with 62 total points under the modified Stableford scoring system. Romo prevailed in the playoff to win this event for the third.

Annika Sorenstam and Adam Thielen finished in fourth place on 58 total points.

Romo would have won the $125,000 winner's share of the $600,000 purse, but as an amateur, he was unable to get the money. Mulder, who plays golf as a professional, claimed $47,500 as the playoff runner-up.

2022 American Century Championship final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

