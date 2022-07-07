2022 Genesis Scottish Open TV schedule: How to watch on Golf Channel, CBS Sports

The 2022 Genesis Scottish Open marks the return of the PGA Tour to links golf, with the Tour playing the event at The Renaissance Club in North Berwick, Scotland.

The Genesis Scottish Open TV schedule is something a lot of golf fans have come to know with Golf Channel and CBS airing the PGA Tour-sanctioned event. The PGA Tour TV schedule predictable for a reason, and Golf Channel airs four days of live golf action from The Renaissance Club in North Berwick, Scotland.

There will be four days of this tournament, with a cut after 36 holes. CBS airs the final two rounds on the tournament, with all four rounds at the Scottish links.

A world-class field including Collin Morikawa, Jordan Spieth, Jon Rahm and Scottie Scheffler, who all seek to win in one of the PGA Tour's biggest events.

Golf Channel has TV coverage of Thursday's first round and Friday's second round.

On the first two days of the tournament, the coverage window will be five hours from 8:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m. Eastern. On Saturday and Sunday, Golf Channel has early round coverage, but CBS picks up at 12 p.m. on Saturday and 12 p.m. on Sunday.

All of this coverage can be streamed online using GolfChannel.com and the Golf Channel app, as well on CBSSports.com. However, if you prefer to watch the 2022 Genesis Scottish Open on good, ole-fashioned TV, here are the 2022 Genesis Scottish Open TV times and schedule.

2022 Genesis Scottish Open TV schedule, times, channels

All times are Eastern